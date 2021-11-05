News

a member of the troupe was found dead

Filming is taking place in Morocco

Yellow on the set of Indiana Jones 5 in Morocco. In the last few hours, a member of the crew was found dead in Fes, in the hotel where he was staying. It is about Nic Cupac, 54, responsible for assembling the sets. To spread the news was the The Sun. The investigations, as reported by the newspaper, revealed that the death of man occurred from natural causes. “I have a broken heart. Nic was such a lovely man“Wrote one of the friends. Another “One of the best, he taught me so much when I was starting out“.

The tragedy follows the one that hit the set of ‘Rust’, which saw the death of director of photography Alyna Hutchins, 42, due to an accidentally fired shot by the actor. Alec Baldwin. According to an initial reconstruction of what happened, the bullets would have gone off accidentally during the shoot. The director was also seriously affected Joel Souza, aged 48.

79-year-old Harrison Ford will return as the famous archaeologist adventurer, a character created by George Lucas. It was 1981 when the actor made his debut in the iconic role Raiders of the Lost Ark from Steven Spielberg. There will be at his side Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Phoebe Waller Bridge, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Thomas Kretschmann. Directing James Mangold (former director of Logan and of Le Mans ’66 – The great challenge), who co-wrote the film with Jonathan Kasdan. Spielberg, on the other hand, will be involved in the making with Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and producer Simon Emanuel. John Williams, on the other hand, will take care of the soundtrack.

