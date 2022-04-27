A Memoir Blue, analysis. A metaphorical journey across the sea

We can say that, in a way, photographs are the traces we leave on the world. These small and “volatile” snapshots define part of our life with a single glance. Sometimes it’s as simple as opening the photo album to reminisce about times past and look back. And it is that remembering can be painful, but also healing. the latest of Annapurna Interactive -which has works such as Kentucky Route Zero, Twelve Minutes or Journey in its list of winners- takes us to the depths of the sea to recover the memories of Miriam, a young swimmer. A interactive experience that will take us on a metaphorical journey in the middle of an ocean full of emotions. Developed by Cloisters Interactive, comes to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X and Nintendo Switch. Now also available on Game Pass.

“A memoir blue” it is autobiographically based on the life of its creative director -Shelley Chen-, which results in a particular authenticity and interest in the production. If we add to this a setting that combines hand drawings in 3D environments, a relaxing soundtrack and a moving story, we can say that the American studio’s proposal quickly becomes a interesting bet a priori. Although like everything, it has their own pros and cons.

Miriam is a young professional swimmer who has sacrificed a lot in her life to become a successful athlete. Under the careful pressure of her parents during her childhood to become a gold medalist, just one day, stop remembering. It all starts in our apartment, when one rainy afternoon it seems that our protagonist -of whom we hardly know anything- begins to recover her memory. Through loneliness and the most absolute melancholy, we embark on a trip across the blue pont to reconcile ourselves personally with all those events that marked her and that made her the person she is today. A path that will not be idyllic, but it will be conciliatory.

Family dramas that reconcile in the immensity of the sea

Annapurna Interactive presents us with an interactive experience that directs all your attention on the comings and goings of a relationship between a mother and a daughter. Told with total simplicity and naturalness, they show us a story of improvement that emphasizes professional aspirations, social pressure and relationships without going into much detail either. Something right on his part is that he does not exaggerate or falls into unnecessary topics, but rather raises “the pluses and minuses” of any mother-child relationship. We will idealize the past and we will romanticize the present, constantly inviting us to cross a fictional underwater world to rediscover ourselves. A story that embraces nostalgia, childhood and love, but at the same time adds background themes such as depression, trauma, loss or loneliness.

Our goal as players will be recover the memory of the young through the memories of his childhood. These will be vital for us to advance in the reconstruction of the main story. Through the memories discovered -as if they were small puzzle pieces- we will recompose Miriam’s life; a life that revolves around her obsession with becoming an elite swimmer, and that over time, ends up taking its toll on her state of mind. The water will be the main stage that will unite us to her, accompanying us on this allegorical journey figuratively drowning us, or putting us to safety, making us refloat to the surface. A well-used resource that will help put all the young woman’s emotions into context, without using voices or text. A common story but like many others, it has its own gray scale.

Little or no gameplay

First of all, we must understand that “to memoir blue” is an interactive experience. Here, in fact, we will not have control of our character and playably we will have little to do. Rather, we will have to interact with everything that is shown to us on the screen, be it; photographs, urban elements or different objects. We’ll turn on lights, drag faded photographs, tune in a radio, and little else. Through these measured actions -practically pressing a button-, we will reveal flashbacks and memories of the swimmer’s childhood. These memories, by way of vignettes and static images, will tell us in a practically inaudible way (except for the intimate OST) many of the young woman’s feelings performing daily actions. For example; We will suffer the emptiness and loneliness unpacking moving boxes, ordering books, getting on a ferry, admiring the sea, or imagining an underwater world full of life, among others.

Coined by the same studio as an “interactive poem”, the title makes use of an intimate soundtrack and a colorful artistic section to tell us a story no dialogues and texts. Miriam’s appearance comes into play here, presented in the adult version of her in a pseudo-realistic 3D style, while her “past self” and her mother are rendered in a nice hand-drawn 2D animation. The game combines both scenarios between 3D and 2D images in really successful ways, putting an emphasis and special care in each of its shots. Her hybrid aesthetic serves to differentiate the different stages of the swimmer’s life, without going too far into redundant explanations. An interesting artistic section, but everything is said, that sometimes you feel that doesn’t quite fit into your whole outfit.

Aesthetically interesting but lacking in ambition

Practically as if it were a silent movie, music and art will be the only languages ​​that will help us understand what is happening. through the relaxing soundtrack and its sound effects, the musical thread becomes the protagonist of the game, faithfully approaching the young woman’s emotions. An atmosphere that is due to the work of audiovisual direction and the soundtrack by Joel Corelitz with its main theme “I’m there too”. Thanks to its careful staging -sometimes something simple and minimalist- it will be more than enough for us to understand, make us feel and say a lot, with little. In fact, music will be the only language in the game, and what he can probably boast of.

However, it is not without flaws. Its gameplay constantly places us in the role of spectator, focusing all the attention on a story that doesn’t have much to tell. Completing the experience will not take us more than 1 or 2 hours, even less if we interact with all the elements with some agility. Although the proposal does not need to extend its duration any longer, it feels somewhat superfluous and ephemeral. Accustomed to the quality of Annapurna Interactive -specialists in transmitting that unique sensitivity like no one else-, on this occasion we received “A memoir blue” one step below its usual quality. A personal story that speaks quite naturally about relationships, but ends up staying with what is fair. Ideal for those looking for something light, relaxed and short-lived.

THE BEST Its soundtrack, specifically the main theme

Gives off a unique sensitivity

Beautiful and cared for surroundings WORST short duration

Arguably falls short

Non-existent gameplay

lacking in ambition

CONCLUSION A Memoir Blue is, at its core, one of the most personal products from the Annapurna Interactive studio. An autobiographical story that stands out in its artistic and sound section, but that limps in its playability and plot development. Beyond that, we’re talking about a thoughtful piece of work that, despite its mistakes, feels like a warm welcome in the player’s hands. A good experience -and short-lived- that raises sufficiently interesting topics and shows them subtly, but that feels lacking in ambition at all times. Ideal to live a relaxing trip under the sea without waiting much more.