a memorable 2021 and a look at the games of 2022

Exclusives, blockbusters, indie pearls and genre titles – often since day-one: Xbox Game Pass 2021 did not disappoint either from a quantitative or qualitative point of view. However, it would be simplistic to draw up a retrospective talking only about games, while acknowledging the latter’s role as absolute protagonists. Over the course of this year, Xbox Game Pass has undergone a considerable evolutionary path, which has led it to establish itself on multiple platforms through the power of the cloud and to become more accessible than ever. Before throwing ourselves headlong into the new year, which has already been inaugurated by the first wave of games in January, let’s retrace together the best of 2021 from Xbox Game Pass.

The revolution comes from the cloud

Still far from perfect, the Xbox cloud (one of the many benefits of subscribing to Game Pass Ultimate) has made great strides over the past twelve months. Initially usable exclusively on Android mobile devices, cloud gaming is now also accessible on a wide range of new platforms, that is Apple iOS smartphones and tablets, on PC via browser or via the Xbox app for Windows 10/11 and even on consoles of the Xbox family. The list of Xbox Game Pass games that can be used via the cloud is now very long, as well as that of titles that support touch controls on mobile devices (there are more than 100!). It is now clear that consoles are no longer at the heart of Microsoft’s strategy, but rather the entire ecosystem, to which it is possible to obtain complete access by detaching a single ticket, that of the subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Do you want to play Halo Infinite? If you are a subscriber, you can do it wherever you want and without paying any additional cents, while also enjoying the synchronization of saves. The cloud is also a very versatile tool: being also available on consoles, it can for example be used to test new games before proceeding with the full download. Microsoft also completed last summer the integration of Series X hardware into Xbox Cloud Gaming servers, this means that all games enjoyed in streaming run on the powerful new generation console, with all the ensuing advantages (higher graphics and framerates, reduced loading times).

There is still a lot of work to be done, as admitted by Phil Spencer himself. The experience does not always prove to be stable, even when fully meeting the requirements (at least 10 Mbps on mobile devices and 20 Mbps on PC and Xbox), however the future looks bright. Microsoft has all the resources necessary to give shape to an impeccable service, moreover it is already discussing with the major television manufacturers to make sure that the Cloud can be integrated directly into the Smart TV operating system. In addition, it would also be working on a proprietary streaming device similar to Google Stadia’s Chromecast.

A special focus on the PC

Microsoft is now well aware of the importance of the PC market and in the course of 2021 it has also thought about the large group of subscribers who hang out on Windows platforms. The evolutionary path started in March, when the EA Play catalog was added to the benefits of the subscription on PC, it then continued with the addition of a series of functions dedicated to both the more experienced and less experienced users, and finally culminated with the definitive legitimation of the service, which has transformed from Xbox Game Pass for PC to PC Game Pass.

The large selection of EA Play, consisting of over 60 games, has further expanded the catalog by offering both recent productions and classic titles, while the Xbox App for Windows has taken big steps forward, making available a greater number of options of customization, a tool to find out if the games meet the system requirements even before downloading and, above all, a function that has been loudly requested for years: the ability to choose the folder in which to install the games. PC Game Pass is now a mature service, which has established itself as a worthy alternative to the traditional distribution system even for demanding PC gamers.

The great protagonists: the games

As we have seen so far, Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass have completed an important path of maturation in the course of 2021, however it is undeniable that the main contributors to the success of the service were the games. In the last twelve months, an exorbitant amount of titles have been added, among which the Microsoft exclusives obviously stand out, all made available since day-one. We obviously refer to Psychonauts 2, one of the contenders for the GOTY award at the Game Awards; Forza Horizon 5, the best open world racing game in history; Halo Infinite, the lavish return to action of the legendary Master Chief; Microsoft Flight Simulator, the definitive flight simulator landed on Xbox Series X | S; Age of Empires IV, an expected return of 16 years.

A qualitatively incredible selection, entirely available from launch at no additional cost … but you don’t live on exclusives alone. Microsoft knows this well and has aimed with even more decision on third parties, who were happy to launch their games on day one immediately in Game Pass. Subscribers were thus able to discover a long string of pearls, independent and otherwise, qualitatively sublime, that without the driving force of the Redmond service they would have risked going unnoticed by most.

This is the case, for example, of the wonderful Narita Boy, a metroidvania in pixel art entirely animated by hand that inebriated the senses of all those who grew up in the 80s with a prodigious audiovisual sector and a narrative fabric full of retro-futuristic suggestions. How not to mention Unpacking, a simple moving puzzle game that manages to convey its message without uttering a single word, generating a relaxing and therapeutic experience like few others. And then again Cris Tales, a delightful and colorful RPG adventure that bends time in the service of gameplay, e The Artful Escape, which accompanies the player on a psychedelic musical journey through dimensions, intelligently narrating the path of artistic and inner growth of a talented teenage musician.

Also noteworthy are the debuts of Octopath Traveler, Square Enix’s wonderful homage to the role-playing video games of the 90s, and by MLB The Show 21, the first game published by PlayStation Studios to appear on the Xbox home platforms, in addition to the day-one in Game Pass. Special mention also and above all for Back 4 Blood, high-budget co-op shooter developed by the creators of Left 4 Dead, which has been entertaining all subscribers since its launch last October.

We would have expected more from incredibly anticipated games such as The Medium, The Ascent and Outriders, anticipated by lively marketing campaigns but which proved to be “only” good products. Fortunately, a host of other titles have thought of compensating for it, which despite not having made it to day-one have contributed to considerably increasing the overall quality of the Xbox Game Pass catalog. We refer in particular to Control, probably the best proof ever for the creators of Max Payne and Alan Wake, at the sublime Hades, one of the best video games of 2020, and to the exceptional It Takes Two, winner of the Game of the Year award at the Game Awards last December.

It would be impossible to mention every single game, but we want to close this review by remembering that 2021 has also been the year of the finalization of the acquisition of Bethesda, celebrated last June with a new wave of games in Xbox Game Pass, which therefore can also count on almost all of the extraordinary production of the Maryland house.

What awaits us in 2022?

Xbox Game Pass 2022 has already begun with the first wave of games in January, among which Mass Effect Legendary Edition and Outer Wilds stand out. During the remaining months of the year we expect the definitive maturation of Xbox Cloud Gaming and, of course, a new avalanche of games, starting with the Microsoft exclusives. Redfall of Arkane Studios is expected in the summer, while the highly anticipated Starfield Bethesda already has a fixed date, November 11, 2022. In September, the exclusive time of Deathloop, so we expect to see it immediately in Game Pass (although no announcement has been made yet).

Other expected titles include Rainbow Six Extraction in just a few days, Total War: Warhammer 3 in February, STALKER 2 in April, Scorn in October, and A Plague Tale: Requiem and Sniper Elite 5 on dates not yet revealed. The year has just begun but we already have more than 30 games destined to arrive in Xbox Game Pass on day-one during 2022: what else could a gamer want?