A memory of Burt Lancaster, the trapeze artist who became the Leopard

Twenty-seven years ago the great American actor died, starring in films such as “The gangsters” by Robert Siodmak “,” Brute Force “by Jules Dassin,” From here to eternity “by Fred Zinnemann,” Vera Cruz “by Robert Aldrich,” The Rose Tattoo “by Daniel Mann,” The Wizard of Rain “by Joseph Anthony,” The Son of Judas “and” The Professionals “by Richard Brooks”, “Winners and Losers” by Stanley Kramer, “The Man from Alcatraz” and “The Train” by John Frankenheimer, “The Leopard” by Luchino Visconti, “Atlantic City US A.” by Louis Malle and many others. Born in New York on November 2, 1913, trapeze artist in various circuses from ’29 to ’41, he was forced to interrupt his career due to a bad fracture in his arm. After various odd jobs, in 1943, during the Second World War, he enlisted in the marines and, in the following two years, he fought in North Africa and landed in Italy together with the other allied soldiers. After some theatrical experience, he made his film debut in Robert Siodmak’s I gangsters (1946), based on one of Ernest Hemingway’s Forty-nine short stories and in which he stars with Ava Gardner. The following year he dominates as the protagonist in Brute Force (1947) by Jules Dassin, a prison masterpiece of the 1940s. The following films are almost all classics, in which Lancaster increasingly masters his acting style and increasingly enriches his characters with details, nuances, subtleties and psychological introspection. In Anatole Litvak’s The Terror Runs on the Wire (1948), he is the murdering husband who in about an hour and a half of uninterrupted suspense poses a serious danger to his wife (played by Barbara Stanwyck), while in The Legend of the Archer of fire (1950) by Jacques Tourneur and The Corsair of the Green Island (1952) by Robert Siodmak, uses abundantly his athleticism and his acrobatic skills, which he will then temper and dramatize in great westerns such as Vera Cruz (1954) by Robert Aldrich, in which he is the antagonist of Gary Cooper, The Last Apache (1954), also directed by R. Aldrich, and Challenge to the OK Corrall (1957) by John Sturges, in which he stars with Kirk Douglas (with whom he already had worked nine years ahead in the noir The streets of the city – 1948 – by Byron Haskin and with which he will establish an excellent friendship and an artistic collaboration that, in the following thirty years, will see them together in six other films). Meanwhile, the experience enriches his mask with melancholy and half-tones with which he faces more ambiguous and suffered characters, including the journalist of Alexander MacKendrick’s Piombo scorente (1957), the German judge who is tried in Nuremberg in Winners and losers (1961) by Stanley Kramer and the life imprisoner who becomes one of the world’s leading experts in ornithology in John Frankenheimer’s Man from Alcatraz (1962), with whom he won the Volpi Cup in Venice (two years earlier he had won the Oscar for Best Leading Actor with the exalted preacher role of The Son of Judah – 1960 – by Richard Brooks) and gets an Oscar Nomination for Best Leading Actor (Oscar to be won by Gregory Peck for the beautiful Dark Beyond the Hedge by Robert Mulligan, based on the book of the same name – 1960 Pulitzer Prize – by Harper Lee). In ’63 Luchino Visconti imprints him with the dry and painful features of the prince of Salina in the famous Il Gattopardo, a film version of the book of the same name (Premio Strega 1959) by Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa also interpreted by Claudia Cardinale, Alain Delon, Paolo Stoppa, Serge Reggiani , Romolo Valli, Rina Morelli, Lucilla Morlacchi, Mario Girotti – not yet Terence Hill -, Giuliano Gemma and a very young Ottavia Piccolo. In the film Lancaster, more elegant than ever in the impeccable clothes of the Bourbon aristocrat who finds himself forced to confront the new Garibaldi wind, he manages to dominate the scene without mannerisms and without being overwhelmed by the opulence of the sets, furnishings and costumes, blending , as a true precursor (a few years before the success of actors such as Robert Redford, Jack Nicholson, Dustin Hoffman, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro), the professionalism and the Hollywood charisma with the European sensibility, with a style hitherto unknown among American actors. At a more mature age, he will need less and less to give depth to his characters. It makes the western antihero twilight (I am the law – 1971 – by Michael Winner, with Robert Ryan and Lee J. Cobb, I am Valdez – 1971 – by Edwin Sherin, No mercy for Ulzana – 1972 – by Robert Aldrich) and gangster (Atlantic City USA – 1980 – by Louis Malle, with Susan Sarandon). In Italy, he was directed again by L. Visconti in Gruppo di famiglia in un interno (1974), with Claudia Cardinale and, in the following years, he appeared in Novecento (1976) by Bernardo Bertolucci, in the TV film Mosè (1977) by Gianfranco De Bosio, in La pelle (1981) by Liliana Cavani, based on the book of the same name by Curzio Malaparte and in which he plays for the fourth and last time with Claudia Cardinale, in the TV miniseries Marco Polo (1982) by Giuliano Montaldo and Verdi (1983) by Renato Castellani, in The day before (1987) by Giuliano Montaldo, in the miniseries I promessi sposi (1989) by Salvatore Nocita and in the TV film The journey of terror: the true story of Achille Lauro (1990) by Alberto Negrin. Other films include Lewis Allen’s Fury in the Desert (1947), Irving Reis All My Children (1948), Norman Foster’s For You I Killed (1948), the aforementioned City Streets, Double Game (1949) by Robert Siodmak, The Rope of Sand (1949) by William Dieterle, The impregnable Mr. 880 (1950) by Edmund Goulding, The Valley of Vengeance (1951) by Richard Thorpe, Back, Little Sheba (1952) by Delbert Mann, From Fred Zinnemann’s qui all’eternità (1953), starring Deborah Kerr, Montgomery Clift, Frank Sinatra (Oscar for Best Supporting Actor) and Ernest Borgnine, Byron Askin’s The Black Throne (1954), Daniel’s The Tattooed Rose (1955) Mann, with Anna Magnani (Oscar for Best Actress – very first Italian actress to win an Oscar in an American film), The Wizard of the Rain (1956) by Joseph Anthony, with Katharine Hepburn, Warm Sea (1958) by Robert Wise, with Clark Gable, Separate Tables (1958) by Delbert Mann, with Rita Hayworth and David Niven, The disciple Guy Hamilton’s del diavolo (1959), with Kirk Douglas, John Huston’s The Inexorable (1960), with Audrey Hepburn and Audie Murphy, The Garden of Violence (1961), The Train (1964) and Seven Days in May (1964) by John Frankenheimer, The Excluded (1963) by John Cassavetes, The Professionals (1966) by Richard Brooks, with Claudia Cardinale, Lee Marvin, Robert Ryan, Woody Stroode, Jack Palance and Ralph Bellamy, Joe Bass the implacable (1968) and Sydney Pollack’s Ardenne 44 un inferno (1969), George Seaton’s Airport (1970), Michael Winner’s Scorpio (1973), with Alain Delon, Robert Altman’s Buffalo Bill and the Indians (1976), with Paul Newman, Cassandra Crossing ( 1976) by George Pan Cosmatos, with Richard Harris and Sophia Loren, The Island of Doctor Moreau (1977) by Don Taylor, Zulu Dawn (1979) by Douglas Hickox with Peter O ‘Toole, Wild Pack (1980) by Lamont Johnson, Osterman Weekend (1983) by Sam Peckinpah (under his latest direction), based on the book of the same name by Robert Ludlum and starring an that from Rutger Hauer and Meg Foster, Local Hero (1983) by Bill Forsyth, The Dream of the Ghost Town (1985) by Alan Sharp, the bitter Two Incorrigible Types (1986) by Jeff Kanew, the seventh and last film in which he stars with friend Kirk Douglas, The Goldsmith’s Shop (1988) by Michael Anderson, based on the play of the same name by Andrzej Jawien [Karol Józef Wojtyla], Tony Richardson’s The Phantom of the Opera (1989), based on the novel of the same name by Gaston Leroux, Phil Alden Robinson’s The Man of Dreams (1989), starring Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan and James Earl Jones. He also has two experiences behind the camera, directing (and interpreting) the western The Kentuckian (1955) – also known as Il vagabondo delle frontiere -, with Dianne Foster and Walter Matthau (in his film debut), and L ‘ Midnight Man (1974), with Susan Clark. In November 1990, about two weeks after filming ended on George Stevens jr. (to air in May 1991), with Sidney Poitier suffering from an ischemic stroke that will severely impair his motor skills and end his acting career four years before his passing. Already in the previous decade he had had some heart attacks and other health difficulties. Burt Lancaster, along with his close peers Robert Taylor (1911-1969), Stewart Granger (1913-1993), Alan Ladd (1913-1964), Richard Widmark (1914-2008), Sterling Hayden (1916-1986), Gregory Peck ( 1916-2003), Glenn Ford (1916-2006), Kirk Douglas (1916-2020), Robert Mitchum (1917-1997) and William Holden (1918-1981), was one of the “greats” of classic and non-classic Hollywood alone. A long and rich career (about a hundred films) that began with action and noir roles and passed through the western, the gangster-movie, some of the most famous American school dramas up to the depth of European authors (above all Luchino Visconti and Louis Malle).