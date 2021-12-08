A memory of Robert Loggia on the anniversary of his death

Six years ago the Italian-American actor died in Los Angeles, interpreter of films such as “SOB” by Blake Edwards, “Scarface” by Brian De Palma, “L’onore dei Prizzi” by John Huston, “Double cut” by Richard Marquand, Penny Marshall’s “Big”, Charles Shyer’s “Very Special Envoys”, Roland Emmerich’s “Independence Day”, David Lynch’s “Lost Roads”, Billie August’s “Smilla’s Sense of Snow” and many more.

Born in Staten Island – in New York – in 1930 to Sicilian parents who emigrated to the United States, Salvatore Loggia – better known as Robert Loggia -, after studying journalism at the University of Missouri, he served in the United States Army and in the ‘ 51 is sent to Korea.

In ’54 he attended the Actors Studio and made his Broadway debut the following year in The man with the golden arm.

In ’56 he made his debut at the cinema in Someone up there loves me by Robert Wise, with a young Paul Newman (in his second film) and with three other rookies (Steve McQueen, Robert Duvall and Dean Jones) destined for an excellent career; in the same years he also began his long and intense television career, continued uninterruptedly for over fifty years, and he will appear more or less everywhere. Say any American TV show, series or miniseries from the late 1950s to beyond 2010 and, in one or more episodes, you will find Robert Loggia. We remember The city against the light, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, The Untouchables, Dr. Kildare, Perry Mason, The word to the defense, Gunsmoke, Wild West, Reporters in the limelight, The great valley, On the border of Arizona, Ironsides, Mannix, FBI, The streets of San Francisco, On the roads of California, Kojak, Starsky & Hutch, Rockford Agency, Lieutenant Colombo, Ellery Queen, Pepper Anderson Special Agent, Charlie’s Angels, The bionic woman, Wonder Woman, Quincy, Fantasy land, Black Wolfe, The house on the prairie, Magnum PI, Murder, she wrote, The Sopranos, Family Guy, Detective Monk, as well as various TV movies (Raid to Entebbe – The lions of war, 1976 – by Irvin Kershner, A Woman Called Golda – A woman named Golda, 1981 – by Alan Gibson, with the great Ingrid Bergman – in her last role before her passing – The ciociara – 1988 – by Dino Risi, remake of the famous 1960 film by Vittorio De Sica based on the book of the same name by Alberto Moravia, Afterburn – 1992 – by Robert Markovitz, Escape pod – 1993 – by Ron Silver, The wings of angels – 1993 – by Larry Shaw, Flight 771: mission Norfolk – 1993 – by Roger Young, A difficult test – 1994 – by Robert Butler, Apparent verdict – 1996 – by Heywood Gould, Bonanno: the story of a godfather – 1998 – by Michel Poulette and others)

As a protagonist, he plays the Disney TV miniseries The Nine Lives of Elfego Baca (1958-59, twelve episodes).

In 1967-68, he is superlative in the role of Thomas Hewitt Edward “Cat”, aka “The Cat”, a former trapeze artist and former jewelry thief who works as a professional bodyguard in THE Cat, a show created by Harry Julian Fink (who, a few years later, will create the character of Inspector Callaghan, played by Clint Eastwood in five films between 1971 and 1988), enriched by the music of the excellent Lalo Schifrin and shot in a San Francisco photographed at night (most of the episodes take place in the evening or at night). Cat works as a bodyguard thanks to his skills, including stealing, camouflage, martial arts and the ability to climb and sneak silently and covertly almost anywhere. Thomas is hired at the Casa del Gato, a club owned by the Hispanic gypsy Pepe (played by Robert Curricurt) and often collaborates with the experienced Captain McCallister (played by RG Armstrong). However, the series will not be enjoyed as it deserved and will be suppressed after a single season of about twenty-five episodes.

In 1989-90 he plays the mature FBI agent Nick Mancuso in Mancuso FBI, another TV series that will be suppressed after a single season of about twenty episodes.

In the twenty years or so between the end of the fifties and the end of the seventies, although appearing in some films (The jungle of seventh street – 1957 – by Vincent Sherman and Robert Aldrich, The killer left his signature – 1958 – by William Berke, Save the Earth! – 1958 – by Lester and William Berke, The western The Texas Avenger – 1963 – by Tay Garnett, The greatest story ever told – 1965 – by George Stevens, That! – 1969 – by Richard Fleischer, Turn the other cheek – 1974 – by Franco Rossi, with Bud Spencer and Terence Hill, Revenge of the Pink Panther – 1978 – by Blake Edwards, Foot of Egypt– 1980 – by Steno with B. Spencer), remains basically a well-known face especially on TV.

At the beginning of the eighties he inaugurates a long lucky period in which he will appear in highly successful films. Never as a protagonist, but the success of these films, together with his skill and incisiveness, will lead him to become a high-level supporting actor and a well-known face also in the cinema. We remember SOB (1981), In the footsteps of the Pink Panther (1982), Pink Panther – The Clouseau Mystery (1983) and That’s life (1986), by Blake Edwards, Officer and gentleman (1982) by Taylor Hackford, with Richard Gere, Psycho II (1982) by Richard Franklin, modest sequel to the famous Psycho (1960) by Alfred Hitchcock – based on the book of the same name by Robert Bloch, published in Italy by il Saggiatore -, Scarface (1983) by Brian De Palma, with Al Pacino and Harris Yulin, The honor of the Prizzi (1985) by John Huston, with Jack Nicholson, Kathleen Turner and Anjelica Huston, Double cut (1985) by Richard Marquand, with which he received a well-deserved Oscar Nomination for Best Supporting Actor, Over The Top (1987) by Menahem Golan, with Sylvester Stallone, The Believers I believers of the sea (1987) by John Schlesinger, Gaby – A true story (1987) by Luis Mandoki, Big (1988) by Penny Marshall, with a young early career Tom Hanks and Elizabeth Perkins, Without limits (1989) by Wiliam Lustig, Street gladiators (1992) by Rowdy Herrington, Very special correspondents (1994) by Charles Shyer, with Nick Nolte and Julia Roberts and in which he plays the editor of the Chicago “Chronicle”, Independence Day (1996) by Roland Emmerich, Lost roads (1997) by David Lynch, Smilla’s sense of snow (1997) by Billy August, based on the book of the same name by the Danish Peter Hoeg and in which he stars with Julia Ormond, Gabriel Byrne, Richard Harris, Tom Wilkinson and Vanessa Redgrave, With open eyes (1998) by M. Night Shyamalan, The proposal (1998) by Leslie Linka Glatter, The genius (1998) by Stephen Herek, Return to Me (2000) by Bonnie Hunt. The game of fate (2001) by Cleve Nettles.

In the following years it appears in The Deal (2005) by Harvey Kahn, Rain (2006) by Craig DiBona, Forget About It (2006) by BJ Davis, Wild Seven (2006) by James M. Hausle, The Least of These (2008) by Nathan Scoggins, Schrink (2009) by Jonas Pate, Sicilian Vampire (2015) by Frank D’Angelo.

As a voice actor, he lent his voice for the characters of Sykes in Oliver & Company (1988) by George Scribner and Ray Machowski of the video game Grand Theft Auto III (2001). He was also the voice off in the US version of the video game Scarface: The World Is Yours (2007).

Very active even in old age, his last television appearance was in 2015 – a few months before his death – and his latest films (Independence Day – Regeneration – 2016 – by Roland Emmerich, The Red Maple Leaf – 2016 – by Frank D’Angelo, Criesof the Unborn – 2017 – by Waleed Bedour e The Savant by Sherri Kauk – 2019 – were distributed posthumously).