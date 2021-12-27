A message of hope that comes from East Jerusalem- Corriere.it

from Aldo Grasso

In the maternity ward of the St. Joseph hospital, in the Arab area of ​​the city, efforts are made to ensure mothers have a happy experience and let their children experience the warmth of a welcoming love

Once it was said: a message of hope. Perhaps we should find the courage to use that vocabulary again. Jerusalem: in the maternity ward of the St. Joseph hospital, in the Arab area of ​​the city, efforts are being made to ensure mothers, including Jews, a happy experience and to make their children experience the warmth of a welcoming love. what Alessandra Buzzetti tells in the documentary Born in East Jerusalem (TV2000, Saturday and Sunday). The protagonist of this dream of life and coexistence is Valentina Sala, 45, midwife and nun, head of the maternity ward of the hospital, where all the Palestinian staff. A pioneer of water births in Jerusalem, she has begun to attract more and more Jewish couples, including Orthodox, in search of a natural birth.

Sister Valentina says: There is no different religious affiliation never created

problems. We support each other, we share joys and worries. We just want to ensure the best possible care for mothers. Jerusalem so beautiful but also a city in labor. Alessandra Buzzetti’s documentary narrates this happy experience with a writing that is not at all emphatic, this way of letting children experience the warmth of a welcoming love. Not one word too many, not an ornamental image. The Saint Joseph method is the result of a commitment, including a cultural one, built day after day by the team of midwives, mostly Muslim. To coordinate them in the neonatal ward, there is Fatma Ramadan. Fifty years old, born in a refugee camp, mother of four children, living in Bethlehem. Fatma is the only one in her family who has a work permit to pass the checkpoint. When not in the delivery room, to regain energy and silence, Sister Valentina retreats to the community in Kyriat Yearim, where it is said that the Ark of the Covenant has been kept for twenty years.