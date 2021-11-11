a meteor in the sky of Salento

Image by Dilan arezzome from Pixabay

The sighting of a bright fireball has the sky of Puglia or rather of Salento inflamed. The reports originated, precisely, from Trepuzzi and San Pietro Vernotico – in the province of Lecce – then they came from various villages in the region. Residents reported seeing one first luminous trail and then hearing a loud roar.

What happened? There are many hypotheses on the luminous object which has been on social media for several hours. Among the most accredited is the idea that it could be a shooting star or a meteor. There Salento Civil Protection, called into question regarding the incident, confirmed to everyone, on social media, that he is awaiting confirmation from the Astronomical Center. Scientific explanations later came.

Bright bolide in Puglia: the stories about the sighting

Many Apulian citizens, starting with those of Salento, flocked to social media to tell their version of the sighting of the bright racing car that has plowed across the sky from south west to north east.

Numerous witnesses reported that, shortly after 19:00, a luminous bolide could be seen crossing the sky. There bright trail it was green according to some, red according to others. The stories vary depending on when she was sighted. Those who have followed the whole show speak instead of a trail of intense brightness that at first seemed green and that towards the end of the journey it has become red.

In addition to this, many citizens reported that they also heard a loud roar immediately after the light trail that from the hills it headed towards the sea. What created the roar? The most plausible explanation concerns the shock wave caused by the impact between the fireball or meteor and the atmosphere.

Sighting in Puglia, what is the luminous bolide: the scientific explanation

What was the bright racing car sighted in Puglia? The San Lorenzo Astronomical Park on Facebook confirmed the stories of the inhabitants of Salento. The scientists also specified with a public post that: “We confirm the passage of the fireball (very bright meteor) also sighted from the areas of our structure “.

Prisma experts added: “The meteor appeared at an altitude of about 78 km just south of Lake Pappadai. Continuing its run at a speed of about 13 km / s in the North-East direction, it reached the altitude of 30 km, crossing the coast and extinguishing 15 km off Torre Santa Sabina.“

The scientists of the Astronomical Park, however, have also explained its possible origin: “The very bright trail apparently green in color, is almost certainly attributable to the phenomenon of the southern Taurids, the meteor shower that is occurring in these days. Are the residues of the cometary tail of the 2P / Encke which are burning with the impact of the earth’s atmosphere and have the peculiarity of being, albeit very rarely, very bright“.

There are various phenomena that are taking place these days. On the night between 11 and 12 November 2021, for example, all over Italy, armed with a telescope or telescope, you can admire the comet Rosetta.

Spotted fireball in the sky: the precedents

Tracing, with the memory, what happened in the past, the mind returns first of all to August 14, 2021 when between Ragusa and Caltanissetta, in Sicily, around 11.30 pm a meteor very different from the shooting stars of that period was sighted.

In 2018 when in the sky of Fasano a similar event occurred.

In 2013 in Russiahowever, things went quite differently. The sighting of the fireball in the sky occurred surprisingly in broad daylight and the rain of debris left by the fire trail caused numerous injuries.