A Mexican actress confirmed that she had an affair with Luis Miguel

Felicia Market Over the years, she has become one of the most recognized Mexican actresses in the medium; However, her characters have earned the resentment of the public, since she managed to stand out as one of the great villains of telenovelas. After confessing that she no longer wanted to play roles like the typical “blonde girl” who makes life impossible for others in melodramas, the actress once again gave her something to talk about with her statement about her love relationships. she.

The 62-year-old actress surprised the entertainment world by revealing that she had a love affair with the Mexican singer, Luis Miguel. Although she is 11 years older than him, she explained that it was a fleeting but intense romance. He also clarified that he never came to light because of the difference in years between them.

In a recent interview for the program ‘The hot table’of the chain Telemundo, Market He denied having had an affair with cape Y Fernandezfocusing on Luis Miguelwith whom he assured that he did have a fleeting relationship. “Those were other years and things change. No, it was more of a passing thing. He was small, I’m bigger than him and well I told him: ‘wow, you’re very small”explained the actress.

In addition, Fernanda Mercado added that “The truth is that I was never given to younger men, because I was always more given to older men, but well, he was beautiful and it was a strong time when I was very famous and he was very famous and well, we met there. It was a beautiful experience that will remain forever in my heart.”

Taking a look at his career, Fernanda MarketIn 1987, she rose to fame when she replaced the actress Edith González in the telenovela Rosa Salvaje, playing the evil Leonela Villarreal. This soap opera had a lot of controversy due to the fights between her character and that of Rosa García, played by Verónica Castro.