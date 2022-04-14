Entertainment

A Mexican actress confirmed that she had an affair with Luis Miguel

Felicia Market Over the years, she has become one of the most recognized Mexican actresses in the medium; However, her characters have earned the resentment of the public, since she managed to stand out as one of the great villains of telenovelas. After confessing that she no longer wanted to play roles like the typical “blonde girl” who makes life impossible for others in melodramas, the actress once again gave her something to talk about with her statement about her love relationships. she.

The 62-year-old actress surprised the entertainment world by revealing that she had a love affair with the Mexican singer, Luis Miguel. Although she is 11 years older than him, she explained that it was a fleeting but intense romance. He also clarified that he never came to light because of the difference in years between them.

