A Mexican “genius girl” will start studying medicine at the age of 9

Name Michelle Arellano Guillen It is becoming more and more popular in Mexico. This is the name of “the genius girl from Chiapas”, a nine-year-old girl who in August start studying medicine at a prestigious local university.

Arellano will start studying for a bachelor’s degree at the Tecnologico de Monterrey one day before turning ten. In turn, if she is accepted at the University of Massachusetts, from which she awaits the result of an admission exam she took some time ago, she will move with her family to the United States to continue her studies there.

Throughout these days, television and local portals echoed the appearance of this young prodigy. Karina, Michelle's mother, told Chiapas without censorship that her daughter has an Intellectual Quotient (IQ) of 158two points less than that of Albert Einstein.







Arellano knew English at a year and a half.



Arellano learned to read and write at four. At a year and a half he mastered English and at nine he completed his four languages ​​with German and French. Her parents, both health workers, instilled in her a lot of knowledge about her since she was little (she took her to witness her surgeries), contributing to her rapid learning.

Her mother stated that the psychologists who attended her said that Michelle was like a “little adult” and that, standing out for her maturity and rectitude, there were schools that did not accept her because the teachers “could not handle her intelligence.”

When an institution finally accepted her, the girl showed that only a couple of hours were enough to learn the most complex subjects. She usually got bored during her time in elementary school.







Michelle will study at the Tecnológico de Monterrey.



After talking with the Secretary of Public Education (SEP), his parents made it possible for him to go from fourth to sixth grade and then start a university career by jumping directly to this level.

Having already passed the regulatory examination of Ceneval (National Center for the Evaluation of Higher Education), Michelle is preparing to start studying as an ordinary young adult at the end of next month. If received, she would become the youngest Chiapas to graduate.

The girl commented that in the future wants to be a cardiovascular surgeon and later a marine biologist to be able to help both humans and animals. And not everything is medicine: if given the opportunity, he would work at NASA and even participate in soap operas.







They claim that the girl has two lower IQ points than Albert Einstein.



a little graduate

In July 2021, an 11-year-old Belgian boy, the highly gifted Laurent Simons, finished college in just nine months and earned a bachelor’s degree in Physics from the University of Antwerp in Belgium with an average grade of nine.

His academic background is impressive. He had finished high school a decade before his classmates. The boy had passed six years of high school in one and a half years at the Sint-Jozef Humaniora institute in Bruges, Belgium. And he shared his graduation with fellow 18-year-olds. His story is going around the world.







Laurent's IQ is 145.



As the parents explained to the Belgian radio station RTBF, the child has an IQ of 145, well above the average. That made it easy for him to finish his studies in record time. Of a Belgian father and a Dutch mother, they say that the minor speaks Dutch, French and German.

