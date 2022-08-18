A Miami police officer in critical condition after a shooting with a suspect

A Hispanic officer of the Miami-Dade County Police, in South Florida (USA), remains in critical condition this Tuesday after being shot in the head by an armed robbery suspect, who was killed by the officers.

Agent César Echaverry “is in critical condition” at the Ryder Trauma Center hospital in Miami, to which he was transported on Monday night shortly after “being shot in an altercation” in the northwest of this city, said Alfredo Ramírez, Director of the Miami-Dade Police Department.

According to local media, the Police of this county received a notice on Monday about an armed robbery suspect in neighboring Broward County, north of Miami, who had managed to flee.

The vehicle in which the suspect, Jeremy Horton, was traveling was located the night of that day and surrounded by Miami-Dade Police patrol cars, but the driver rammed his car into the police officers and managed to make his way to flee.

A chase ensued that ended when the vehicle Horton was driving collided with a car with three people inside, who were injured, and then with an electric light pole.

Horton got out of the vehicle and fled, leading to a shootout in which Echaverry, 29, was shot in the head. Shortly thereafter, the suspect was shot dead by officers.

According to the local newspaper Miami Herald, the seriously injured agent is still alive thanks to being intubated at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where many agents have gathered to pray for the officer’s recovery.

In a brief appearance with the press around midnight on Monday, the mayor of the county, Daniella Levine Cava, and Ramírez, chief of the local Police, asked for the solidarity of the community with the agent and his family.

Last year, FBI agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger were shot to death in Sunrise, northwest of Miami, by a child pornography suspect who shot them from his home.