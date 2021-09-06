“A middle-aged situation”

Minnie Driver

The two exes met last summer, more than 20 years after the end of their love story.

Last summer there was a meeting-clash between the ex Minnie Driver and Matt Damon.

The two actors met for a short time in 1997, during the production of the film “Will Hunting – Rebel genius”.

After the film’s promotion ended, Damon dumped Minnie by declaring himself single in a 1998 interview with the Los Angeles Times.

Loading... Advertisements

Speaking of the recent face-to-face with Matt, the actress, now 51, said: “I’ve seen Matt Damon on the beach, we haven’t practically exchanged a word since the movie.”

“It happened last summer and it was very nice to see him again, with his children and his wife. It was a situation I would call middle age, which was reassuring. ‘

In 2017, in the midst of the #MeToo storm, Minnie “advised” Matt not to talk about sexual abuse, after an interview in which he invited women to distinguish between “a pat on the butt and a rape.”

“I felt the desperate need to say something – Driver told The Guardian -. I have come to realize that many men, good men, men I have loved, cannot understand what it really means to be abused on a daily basis. You simply cannot explain to a woman what it means to be harassed. A man cannot do that. Nobody can. It is something too individual and personal. It is irritating when someone in power takes a step forward to dictate terms. Whatever you mean by that. ‘