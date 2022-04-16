A million absences: the US mourns its deaths from COVID

In one of the worst days of a terrible week in April 2020, COVID-19 claimed the lives of 816 people in New York City alone. Lost in the tangle of information about the pandemic that has accumulated since then is the name of Fernando Morales, 43, one of the victims.

Two years and nearly a million deaths later, his brother, Adam Almonte, plays Morales’ bass and imagines him on the instrument. In a park on the Hudson River, he reminisces about the old days when they would throw a baseball.

“When he passed away, it was as if he had lost a brother, a father, a friend… all at the same time,” says Almonte, who is 16 years younger than his brother, with whom he shared his passion for books, video games and fighting. He was a municipal employee, processing teachers’ pensions.

If losing one person leaves such a void, imagine what it’s like to lose a million.

In the coming weeks, deaths from the virus in the United States will surely surpass that figure.

The pandemic is estimated to have left an estimated 194,000 children without one or both parents in the United States. It deprived communities of leaders, teachers, and caretakers. Knowledge, persistence, humor and devotion.

Wave of infections after wave of infections, the virus produced a ruthless chronology of deaths.

When it started, there was no awareness of the magnitude of the threat.

In February 2020, an unknown respiratory disorder began to spread through a nursing home outside of Seattle, the Kirkland Life Care Center.

Neil Lawyer, 84, was recovering there from an operation that led to an infection. When he passed away from COVID-19 on March 8, there were just 30 deaths from the virus.

Born on a Mississippi farm to mixed-race parents who faced discrimination, Lawyer was the first in his family to graduate from college. He graduated as a chemist and lived more than two decades in Belgium. Other expats who knew him remember that he loved teaching baseball and he was a good baritone.

When “Moose,” as his family called him, and his wife retired to Bellevue, Washington, he and other relatives serenaded couples at weddings with a group called the Moose-Tones.

In October of last year, when one of his granddaughters got married, the Moose-Tones performed without him.

“I would have been very happy. For him, the most important thing in the world towards the end of his life was to reunite the family, ”said his son David Lawyer.

___

Towards the end of 2020, the pandemic seemed to be losing strength, until the state governors decided to lift the prevailing restrictions and contagion intensified.

Luis Alfonso Bay Montgomery continued to work in the early months of the pandemic, driving a tractor through lettuce and cauliflower fields near Yuma, Arizona. When he began to feel unwell in mid-June, he insisted on continuing to work, according to his wife, Yolanda Bay, to whom he had been married for 42 years.

When he was finally taken to a hospital, Montgomery, 59, had to be intubated.

He died on July 18, when the death toll in the United States surpassed 140,000. For the first time since they met in her native Mexico, Bay faced life alone.

Driving past the land her husband plowed, she imagines him on his tractor.

“It’s time for me to get rid of his clothes, but,” he says, unable to complete the sentence. “There are times when I feel totally alone.”

Karen McCulloch (L) hugs her daughter Kirsten at her home on March 10, 2022. Kirsten wears her grandmother Mary Jacq McCulloch’s gown at her home in Hillsborough, North Carolina. The grandmother passed away after contracting COVID-19 in April 2020. (David Goldman/AP)

___

On December 14, 2020, photographers were scrambling for a location that would allow them to document the moment the first person in America, a New York nurse, was vaccinated against COVID. The vaccine, however, came too late to save her colleague Jennifer McClung.

At Helen Keller Hospital in Sheffield, Alabama, staff called McClung, a dialysis nurse, “Mama Jen.” She protected the new nurses and sometimes woke up at night, crying over a patient’s condition.

In November, McClung, 54, and her husband John, also a hospital employee, both tested positive for COVID. She died hours before the vaccination campaign began and the death toll exceeded 300,000 in the United States.

Today there is a decal with a halo and the wings of an angel on the site that McClung occupied on the third floor. In the kitchen of the home of his mother, Stella Olive, a digital frame displays photos and videos of the daughter he lost.

“I can hear her laughing. I can hear her voice,” the mother said. “But I can’t touch her. It’s the worst thing in the world.”

___

Even as the wave of the delta variant subsided, the death toll continued to climb.

In September of last year, when Sherman Peebles, sheriff of Columbus, Georgia, lay in a hospital, the death toll reached 675,000, surpassing the number of deaths in the flu pandemic a century ago. He died the next day.

In addition to his police work, Peebles, 49, spent every Saturday cutting hair at the salon of his best friend, Gerald Riley.

When she arrives at the hair salon on Saturdays, Riley is still looking for Peebles’ truck. At the end of the day, he thinks about the routine they had for more than 20 years when saying goodbye.

“I love you brother,” they said to each other.

Riley never imagined that those were the last words she would hear from her friend.

___

Doctors and nurses were fighting for their lives. Every night in the spring of 2020, Larry Mass and Arnie Kantrowitz opened their windows to thank them, joining a symphony of honking horns and shouting from New Yorkers who also said thanks.

Mass was worried about his friend, whose immune system had been weakened by medications taken after a kidney transplant. For months, Kantrowitz, a retired teacher and well-known gay activist, holed up on his couch.

But it was not enough. Arnie Kantrowitz passed away from COVID complications on January 21, as the death toll approached one million.

Kantrowitz’s papers, part of the New York Public Library’s collection, reflect his activism. But the 40 years he shared with Mass survive only in his memory.

On days when the headlines make Mass angry at the world, he thinks of his lifelong partner. What would Kantrowitz say if he were here?

“It’s still with me,” says Mass. “It’s in my heart.”