‘A Million Little Things’ is not on tonight, March 30; But we have spoilers for the return

Sorry, a million little things fans, Maggie (Allison Miller) and Gary’s (James Roday Rodriguez) pregnancy drama isn’t airing tonight, March 30, 2022. Instead, viewers have to wait another week to see what the couple decides to do about it. form a family. Here are the spoilers and a breakdown of the trailer for a million little things when new episodes come back.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers from the A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 14 promo trailer.]

‘A Million Little Things’: Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom | ABC/Darko Sikman

Why isn’t ‘A Million Little Things’ airing tonight, March 30, 2022?

a million little things is not on tonight with season 4 episode 14 because ABC is airing a special episode of 20/20 in your time slot— 24 months that changed the world. Good morning america co-host Robin Roberts will host ABC News’ one-hour special on how the coronavirus (COVID-19) disrupted every element of human life. But there’s no need to worry a million little thingswill be back soon.

RELATED: ‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4 Episode 10, ‘Surprise’ Recap — Spoilers Abound

‘A Million Little Things’ season 4 episode 14 return date and time

The ABC press release indicates that a million little things Season 4 episode 14 is set to return on April 6, 2022. “School Ties” will also receive the show’s regular time slot of 10 p.m. EST. Meanwhile, the next new episode will be available to watch on Hulu starting April 7, 2022.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/PfUeileWnh0?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

What happens in ‘A Million Little Things’ season 4 episode 14?

a million little things isn’t on tonight, but ABC did drop hints about what happens in season 4 episode 14, “School Ties.” In the next new episode, Rome (Romany Malco) walks into an auditorium full of clapping children. She is at her old prep school where an old school friend, Dre Washington (Keith Robinson), now works. The friend asked Rome to show her documentary to the students in season 4 episode 13. However, in the final moments of the last episode, Rome confided in Tyrell (Adam Swain). Rome plans to tell the students that they have a racist dean.

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/XBxtW1oUWLM?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: ‘A Million Little Things’ Cast: Maggie and Gary Could Be Dating in Real Life, or They Just Share a Dog

“I’m doing this for the kids who went through what I went through in this place,” Rome defends his plan to Tyrell.

However, the young adult has a powerful response to his adoptive father. Tyrell is excellent at defusing Rome’s impulsive ideas and suggesting constructive ideas instead. So hopefully the pair will show and present the documentary in a positive light.

In another clip, Gary tells Eddie Saville (David Giuntoli) about his doubts about having a baby. Gary worries that he’s not a good father, while Maggie talks to her doctor about having a baby. It seems that the recently reunited couple are not on the same page about starting a family.

Meanwhile, Katherine Kim (Grace Park) and her new love interest, Greta Strobe (Cameron Esposito), attend their high school reunion together.

The next episode of a million little things Season 4 Episode 14, “School Ties,” airs in two weeks, on April 6, 2022.

RELATED: ‘A Million Little Things’: 3 Cast Members Who Might Leave After Season 4 & 1 Who’s Likely To Stay