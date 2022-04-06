‘A Million Little Things’ season 4 end date announced with big news

ABC announced the a million little things Season 4 end date, and it comes with exciting news for fans. Fortunately, for the rest of the season, viewers see their beloved a million little things cast every week. No more breaks! New episodes with David Giuntoli, Allison Miller, James Roday Rodriguez, Grace Park, Romany Malco, Christina Moses, and Lizzy Greene air weekly until the final date.

When is the ‘A Million Little Things’ season 4 finale?

the a million little things The season 4 finale airs on ABC on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 10pm EST. ABC broke the news on April 5, along with many other shows to air their finale on the same day. As well, the goldbergs, The wonderful years, the connorsand Domestic economy end his season that night.

Although ABC generally held station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy at the same time of the final week, this spring, the lineup changed. station 19 The season 5 finale airs on May 19, but Grey’s Anatomy gets a standalone two-hour finale for season 18 on May 26. The medical drama is also celebrating its 400th episode that night.

How many episodes of ‘A Million Little Things’ are in season 4?

a million little things Season 4 has more episodes than ever: 20 drama-packed installments. Producer, showrunner, and creator DJ Nash shared the news on June 9, 2021.

“We’re going to do 20 episodes this year,” Nash told Deadline. “It’s the biggest season we’ve ever had.”

Furthermore, he believes that the 20-episode order indicates that a million little things is heading into a season 5.

“With us getting a 20-episode order, it doesn’t sound like ABC wants this to be our last season,” Nash told the outlet.

‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4 Episode Schedule

the a million little things The season 4 episode schedule is laid out for the rest of the season, with press releases for many of the episodes.

(Tomorrow) April 6, 2022 — a million little things Season 4, Episode 14, “School Ties”

(Next week) April 13, 2022 — a million little things Season 4, Episode 15, “Fingers Crossed”

April 20, 2022 — a million little things Season 4, Episode 16, “Lesson Learned”

April 27, 2022 — a million little things Season 4 Episode 17

May 4, 2022 — a million little things Season 4 Episode 18

May 11, 2022 — a million little things Season 4 Episode 19

Finally, May 18, 2022 — a million little things Season 4 Episode 20, season finale

‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4 Episode 14: What to Expect

When a million little things Season 4 returns for episode 14, “School Ties,” Katherine Kim (Grace Park) and her new girlfriend, Greta Strobe (Cameron Esposito), attend their high school reunion together.

Now that Maggie and Gary have found their way back together, they take important steps to secure their future as a couple. “Regina’s estranged parents come together to support her new business; Katherine and Greta attend their high school reunion, and Rome’s documentary has an impact on the impressionable students at their old high school.”

‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4 Episode 15

On a million little things Season 4, episode 15, “Fingers Crossed,” the group of friends support Gary (Roday Rodriguez).

“The gang gets together for a fun and festive game night as a means of taking Gary’s mind off a sticky situation,” the ABC press release teases.

‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4 Episode 16

On April 20, in a million little things Season 4, Episode 16, “Lesson Learned,” Peter Benoit (Andrew Leeds) returns. Sophie’s former music teacher sexually assaulted her and then her wife, Anna Benoit (Erin Karpluk), divorced him. Since then, she started dating Eddie Saville.

“Gary, Maggie, Eddie and Anna go on a double date where Anna has an awkward run-in with Peter,” ABC joked. Meanwhile, Eddie struggles to reconnect with fans at a music convention.

a million little things airs Wednesdays at 10 pm EST on ABC.

