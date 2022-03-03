‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4 Episode 10, ‘Surprise’ Recap — Spoilers Abound

At a million little things “Surprise” Season 4 Episode 10 Recap, Fans Watch The Group Of Friends’ Epic Efforts To Surprise Maggie Bloom (Allison Miller) For Her 30th Birthday. Eddie Saville (David Giuntoli) Asks Out On A Date to the party. However, when Katherine invites her new love interest, Greta Strobe (Cameron Esposito), to the party, she is met with some shocking news.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 10, “Surprise.”]

‘A million little things’: Ryan Hansen and Allison Miller | ABC/Darko Sikman

‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4 Episode 10: Maggie’s 30th Surprise Party

Camden (Ryan Hansen) surprises Maggie with breakfast in bed for her 30th birthday, but she doesn’t like it. She informs him that she should cancel dinner tonight for her birthday. Her co-workers spend the day preparing her a makeover for a fake photo shoot. However, the only person who can get her to go out for a birthday drink is Gary Mendez (James Roday Rodriguez).

Gary and Maggie finally get into the elevator for the moment viewers saw in the a million little things Season 4 Mid-Season Promo. Gary is the one who stops the elevator to tell him about the surprise party. He gives her a pep talk about “showing up for the rest of your life.” It’s that moment when he presses the elevator button to go to the party, not kissing Gary like many fans expected.

Instead, Gary watches Maggie and Cam walk happily through the party together all night, laughing gleefully. When a montage of friends who couldn’t be there shows up, viewers see Maggie’s ex-boyfriend, Tom. He gives a moving speech about Maggie’s 30th birthday celebration. He is happy that the doctors were wrong.

In the last moments of the episode, Maggie finally finds Gary and kisses her in an elevator! Will Gary and Maggie get back together? It is an unknown!

Anna confronts Gary about hitting Peter.

On a million little things Season 4, episode 10, Eddie asks Sophie Dixon (Lizzy Greene) if it’s okay to take Ana to her 30th birthday party. She admits she’s nervous about meeting her friends. Gary said it was okay for Eddie to go out with Anna, but he tried to avoid her. Anna meets with Gary and confronts him about hitting Peter. However, she is happy that Gary hurt Peter and says, “your secret is safe with me.”

Anna is more upset with Eddie for not telling her. She can’t be in another relationship where her partner is keeping things from her.

Mark Derwin returns to the a million little things cast to reprise his role as Nick.

‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4 Episode 10: Rome tells Tyrell about his suicide attempt

Roma is concerned that her medication is not working properly; however, his doctor insists that he needs to give her a few more weeks. He apologizes to Regina for her irritability. Meanwhile, she tries to cheer him up at the exact moment Tyrell shows up. While they are happy to see him, Rome has a fit with the young man shortly after returning home.

Later, he admits to Tyrel that he tried to kill himself. In response, the young man tells Rome that they should lean on each other. It’s a sweet moment.

Meanwhile, Regina again apologizes to Valerie for what she did at her old workplace. Regina proposes that they start a catering business together to make it up to him.

‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4 Episode 10: Katherine’s love interest is married

Katherine (Grace Park) asks her new girlfriend to meet her friends at Maggie’s party. However, she discovers that her former best friend is married. At the party, Katherine confesses to Eddie that the person she is dating is married. Although Eddie refers to Katherine’s partner as a man, she doesn’t correct him.

Later, Greta calls Katherine and explains the situation to her. Greta and his wife are separated and preparing to divorce. She shows up at the party and the two hook up in the coat closet. However, Eddie sees the couple.

