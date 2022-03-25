‘A Million Little Things’ season 4 episode 14 promo trailer teases pregnancy spoilers as new episodes return

Sorry, a million little things fans: The next new episode of Season 4 won’t air on ABC for two weeks. But it certainly looks like it will be worth the wait. the a million little things The preview for Season 4 Episode 14 sparked conversations about Maggie Bloom (Allison Miller) and Gary Mendez’s (James Roday Rodriguez) pregnancy when new episodes return. Katherine (Grace Park) and Greta Strobe (Cameron Esposito) take an exciting step together, and Rome (Romany Malco) shows her documentary at her old high school. Here’s our breakdown of the promotional trailer for “School Ties.”

[Warning: This article contains spoilers from the A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 14 promo trailer.]

‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4 Episode 14 Preview Shows Difficult Conversation Between Rome and Tyrell

the preview for a million little things Season 4 episode 14, “School Ties,” opens with Rome walking into an auditorium of clapping kids at his old prep school. His old friend, who now works at the school, Dre Washington (Keith Robinson), asked Rome to show his documentary to the students. However, in the final moments of a million little things Season 4, episode 13, Rome confides in Tyrell (Adam Swain) that he plans to tell the students that they have a racist dean.

“I’m doing this for the kids who went through what I went through in this place,” Rome defends his plan to Tyrell.

However, the young adult has a powerful response to his adoptive father.

“I’m all for speaking truth to power, but have you thought about what it might do to the black students who go there?” Tyrell asks Roma.

Tyrell is excellent at defusing Rome’s impulsive ideas and suggesting constructive ideas instead. So hopefully the pair will show and present the documentary in a positive light.

Maggie and Gary talk about pregnancy in promo for ‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4 Episode 14

as the promotion of a million little things Season 4, Episode 14 continues, Gary and Maggie have pregnancy conversations with separate people. In the trailer, Gary tells Eddie Saville (David Giuntoli) about his concerns about becoming a father.

“I thought I wanted to be a father, but after everything that happened with Sophie, what if I’m terrible at it?” Gary asks Eddie in the trailer.

Then, in another clip, Maggie’s doctor informs her that she is running out of time to conceive a baby.

“You may not have 10 years of ovulatory life left,” the doctor informs Maggie.

Viewers don’t see the argument between Maggie and Gary that sparked these questions about parenting and pregnancy. However, the ABC synopsis gives more information.

Now that Maggie and Gary have found their way back together, they are taking important steps to secure their future as a couple.

Could the “important step” be collecting Maggie’s eggs to freeze for the future? Or is it just about having a family? Viewers will have to wait until a million little things Season 4 episode 14 returns on April 6 to find out.

Katherine and Greta attend their high school reunion together in ‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4 Episode 14

Although the a million little things The season 4 episode 14 trailer doesn’t mention Katherine or Greta, they have an interesting story to come. According to the press release, “Katherine and Greta attend their high school reunion.”

Now that Katherine’s son Theo (Tristan Byon) knows she’s dating Greta, maybe he’ll tell the world. Or at least the microcosm of his old high school.

When does ‘A Million Little Things’ return with the next new episode?

Now, a million little things fans will have to wait two weeks before season 4 episode 14 airs on ABC. The next new episode will not be released next week. Instead of, a million little things will return on Wednesday, April 6 at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.

