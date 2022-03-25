‘A Million Little Things’ season 4 episode 14 promo trailer teases pregnancy spoilers as new episodes return

James 4 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 63 Views

Sorry, a million little things fans: The next new episode of Season 4 won’t air on ABC for two weeks. But it certainly looks like it will be worth the wait. the a million little things The preview for Season 4 Episode 14 sparked conversations about Maggie Bloom (Allison Miller) and Gary Mendez’s (James Roday Rodriguez) pregnancy when new episodes return. Katherine (Grace Park) and Greta Strobe (Cameron Esposito) take an exciting step together, and Rome (Romany Malco) shows her documentary at her old high school. Here’s our breakdown of the promotional trailer for “School Ties.”

[Warning: This article contains spoilers from the A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 14 promo trailer.]

Source link

About James

Check Also

What are the habits of Jennifer Aniston to maintain eternal youth

What are the habits of Jennifer Aniston to maintain eternal youth The eternal youth of …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved