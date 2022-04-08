‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4 Episode 14 Recap, ‘School Ties’ and A Cancer Scare

At a million little things “School Ties” season 4 episode 14 recap, fans watch Maggie Bloom (Allison Miller) and Gary Mendez (James Roday Rodriguez) talk about starting a family. Also, Katherine (Grace Park) and Greta Strobe (Cameron Esposito) take an exciting step together. Rome (Romany Malco) shows her documentary at her old high school. Romy Rosemont returns to the a million little things played as Shelly, the mother of Regina (Christina Moses).

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 14, “School Ties.”]

‘A Million Little Things’: Adam Swain as Tyrell, Romany Malco as Rome, Sam Anderson as Dean Dennings, Keith Robinson as Dre Washington and Tebo Nzeku | ABC/Darko Sikman

‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4 Episode 14 Recap: Rome and Tyrell

as seen in the a million little things Preview of Season 4 Episode 14, Tyrell (Adam Swain) tries to talk Rome out of calling the dean of Sussex Prep School a racist in front of the students at the school. However, when they arrive, Dean Dennings (Sam Anderson) informs Rome that he will be featured on the school’s website for black history month. The dean adds that “donors love this kind of thing.”

So, Tyrell gives Rome the go-ahead to say what he wants after that harsh comment.

After seeing the faces of the children in the audience and hearing a student (Tebo Nzeku) speak, Rome decides to take a different route with his speech. Instead of criticizing the dean, Rome singles out Vice President Dre Washington (Keith Robinson), Rome’s friend from high school. Later, he privately explains to the Dean how painful it was for the teacher to look away when the teens made a “Whites Only” sign on the water fountain.

Regina’s estranged parents come together to support her new business venture

To summarize some guest stars, a million little things Season 4, Episode 14, Romy Rosemont returns to the cast as Regina’s mother, Shelly, and Mario Van Peebles appears again as her father, Ronald. Although Shelly and Ronald despise each other, Regina’s mother surprisingly approves of her father joining the food truck business. She may have had something to do with Angie’s breakup with Ronald. At first, the divorced couple reminisces about their time together. However, it doesn’t take long for them to get into a fight.

When Regina confronts her father, Ronald tells her that Shelly was the one having an affair. Later, Shelly admits that she led Ronald to believe that she was cheating on the church choir director. Shelly and Regina sit down to explain to Ronald that Shelly’s brother Neil sexually assaulted both her and Regina. Although Ronald is sympathetic at first, he is furious when he discovers that Shelly let Neil surround Regina, knowing what he was capable of.

‘A Million Little Things’ season 4 episode 14 recap: Gary is scared of cancer

To recap more a million little things Season 4, episode 14, Maggie talks to her oncologist, Dr. Stein (Jan Bos), about the pregnancy. He indicates that she is running out of time due to her chemotherapy. Although Gary has no idea, he accidentally finds Maggie at a fertility clinic. He is forced to talk about her feelings about having children with Eddie (David Giuntoli), who insists that Gary will be a great father. Fortunately, the fertility specialist shows Maggie that she has plenty of eggs and time to start a family. He also suggests that they relax and have fun. However, as they go to bed that night, Maggie suddenly feels a lump in Gary’s chest. Both are immediately concerned that her cancer has returned, and the a million little things The season 4 episode 15 promo confirms that it’s still on their minds next week.

Danny Dixon (Chance Hurstfield) decides not to join his friends and boyfriend, Milo, at a pool party because he’s not “made up” like the other guys. Eddie explains that it is more important to feel comfortable in his own skin than to compete with others. Later, Eddie brings medicine to try a second time with Anna (Erin Karpluk). The first time they tried to have sex together, things didn’t go very well.

Katherine and Greta go to their high school reunion.

Later a million little things Season 4, episode 14, Katherine’s mom criticizes people with tattoos. She mentions that Randy Kwan (Lee Shorten) will be at the meeting. Katherine points out that Molly McCabe was the one who was always in trouble, not Greta. However, when Randy and Greta start talking at the meeting, Katherine feels left out. Randy and Greta share memories of past parties and breaking the rules in high school.

As Katherine stares at the president’s award plaque, she admits to Greta that she missed out on all the fun of high school. However, Greta puts things in perspective. The reason she is falling in love with Katherine all over again is because of her drive and determination to succeed. Katherine then steals the plaque, breaking a glass window from an awards rack.

Katherine’s mother sees her tattoo when she gets home and reprimands her. However, Katherine is ready to admit to her mother who she is. She kisses Greta, which makes her mother storm out, upset.

According to ABC, a million little things Season 4 airs Wednesdays at 10pm EST on ABC and is available for streaming on Hulu.

