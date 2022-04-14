‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4 Episode 16 Promo Trailer 2 Past Lovers Cause Trouble

Although a million little things Season 4 episode 15 ended on a good note, episode 16 preview shows trouble in paradise. Although Katherine (Grace Park) and Greta Strobe (Cameron Esposito) are happy, Greta is still married. In the next new episode of a million little things, his wife (Jessica Lindsey) threatens to ruin everything. Also, Anna Benoit (Erin Karpluk) has a run-in with her ex-husband, Peter Benoit (Andrew Leeds). Here’s our breakdown of the season 4 episode 16 preview.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers from A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 16, “Lesson Learned.”]

‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4 Episode 16 Preview Teases Peter’s Return

In it a million little things Season 4 episode 16 preview, Gary Mendez (James Roday Rodriguez), Maggie Bloom (Allison Miller), Eddie (David Giuntoli), and Anna go on a double date. Although things are going great between the two couples, Anna has an “uneasy encounter with Peter.” Viewers should remember that Peter sexually assaulted Sophie Dixon (Lizzy Greene). She reported the encounter to the police. However, the policeman indicated that there was nothing they could do.

Instead, Gary took matters into his own hands. He went to Peter’s house to scare him with Layla’s father, Christopher Gregory (Michael Weston). However, when Peter told Christopher that he loved Layla, the distraught father couldn’t control his temper. Christopher severely beat Peter.

Now Anna, Eddie, Gary and Maggie meet Peter on a double date and words are exchanged. It also appears that Peter is on a date with someone new. From the ABC press photos, it is evident that Anna is talking about the date.

Greta’s wife shakes things up in ‘A Million Little Things’ season 4 episode 16 trailer

Also in the a million little things Season 4 episode 16 trailer is the return of Greta’s wife. In episode 10, Greta told Katherine that she was still married but separated and working towards a divorce. Now her wife, Julia, is back in the picture and she doesn’t look happy.

Fortunately, Maggie and Gary got some good news in episode 15. The lump the doctor removed wasn’t cancer. He is safe and his cancer has not returned. So Maggie and Gary are safe to have fun and make babies. However, in the a million little things Season 4 episode 16 preview, Peter looks at Gary and indicates that he remembers him from somewhere. Viewers know that Peter is reminding Gary that he knows who hit him. Will Gary back down? Will Peter threaten to press charges?

According to ABC, the next episode of a million little things Season 4 Episode 16, “Lesson Learned,” airs next week on April 20, 2022.

