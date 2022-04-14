Entertainment

‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4 Episode 16 Promo Trailer 2 Past Lovers Cause Trouble

Although a million little things Season 4 episode 15 ended on a good note, episode 16 preview shows trouble in paradise. Although Katherine (Grace Park) and Greta Strobe (Cameron Esposito) are happy, Greta is still married. In the next new episode of a million little things, his wife (Jessica Lindsey) threatens to ruin everything. Also, Anna Benoit (Erin Karpluk) has a run-in with her ex-husband, Peter Benoit (Andrew Leeds). Here’s our breakdown of the season 4 episode 16 preview.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers from A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 16, “Lesson Learned.”]

