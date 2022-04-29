‘A Million Little Things’ season 4 episode 18 preview shows the return of 2 guest stars

When a million little things returns for season 4 episode 18, “Slipping,” two guest stars return to shake things up in the preview. Maggie Bloom (Allison Miller) and Gary Mendez (James Roday Rodriguez) get an unexpected visitor while worrying about having a baby. Meanwhile, could a returning guest star between Katherine (Grace Park) and Greta (Cameron Esposito)? Here’s our ABC breakdown a million little things “Slipping” promotion.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 18, ‘Slipping.’]

‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4 Episode 18 Preview: Maggie and Gary

Gary is taking the baby news worse than Maggie at the a million little things Season 4 episode 18 preview.

“I’m having your baby,” Maggie insists to Gary. “Take this sad sack of Charlie Brown BS ​​somewhere else.”

Gary’s only response is, “Wow.” Though not mentioned in the preview, ABC’s synopsis for “Slipping” provides more information about the returning guest star.

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/wKbf614L4no?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Will ‘A Million Little Things’ be renewed or cancelled? — It’s ‘A Real Bubble Show’

“Maggie and Gary go to great lengths to entertain an unexpected visitor,” the ABC press release says.

From press photos, it is clear that the visitor is Maggie’s mother, Patricia Bloom. Melora Hardin returns to the a million little things cast to reprise his role. Viewers haven’t seen Maggie’s mom since season 2. However, Patricia had a phone call with her daughter in season 3 about Maggie’s breakup with Gary. In the next episode, Gary and Patricia sit down to talk and drink together. Although Maggie and her mother often bicker, Gary is famous for brightening the mood.

‘A million little things’: James Roday Rodríguez as Gary and Melora Hardin as Patricia Bloom | ABC/Darko Sikman

Anna doesn’t want Eddie’s help in ‘A Million Little Things’ season 4 episode 18 trailer

Fortunately, viewers found out in a million little things Season 4, Episode 17, “60 Minutes,” that Anna Benoit (Erin Karpluk) didn’t kill Peter Benoit (Andrew Leeds). However, that doesn’t mean Eddie (David Giuntoli) should stay with her. Eddie tries to help Anna start her recovery by giving her the first chip she received from her after being sober for 24 hours in the promotional trailer. However, she is not very receptive.

“I’m not sure AA is the right path for me,” explains Anna in the a million little things Season 4 episode 18 preview.

In episode 17, Anna told Eddie that she had a drinking problem. But when Eddie tries to support her in her recovery, she is not interested. Although viewers want to see Eddie happy, this relationship is not going well so far.

‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4 Episode 18 Promo Teases Shanice Williamson’s Return

Nikiva Dionne reprises her guest role on the a million little things Season 4 plays Shanice Williamson in the 18th episode preview. Viewers met Shanice in season 3 when she played the role of Regina in the movie Roma (Romany Malco). However, the network shut down production of the Roma film. Shanice returned in season 4 with her daughter and became friends with Katherine. When the famous actor told Katherine that she was going to Miami, Katherine was upset. They shared a tender kiss before Shanice’s departure.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/1dyPCqhIbC8?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: ‘A Million Little Things’: Greta could be Katherine’s ‘soul mate’ according to Show Boss

In the next a million little things preview of the episode, Greta asks Theo (Tristan Byon) and Katherine how they met Shanice. Theo prepares to go to a movie premiere, and Katherine looks stunned at the question. Shanice was the first woman that Katherine kissed. Viewers know that Katherine and Greta will probably talk about it and everything will end well. However, in the photos, Katherine and Shanice are smiling and laughing together. Also, there is an exchange of gifts between the two women.

‘A Million Little Things’: Grace Park as Katherine and Nikiva Dionne as Shanice | ABC/Darko Sikman

When is ‘A Million Little Things’ coming back?

According to IMDb, a million little things Season 4 airs Wednesdays at 10pm EST on ABC and is available to stream the next day on Hulu. Season 4 Episode 18, “Slipping,” returns on May 4, 2022.

RELATED: ‘A Million Little Things’ Cast’s Real-Life Partners Revealed