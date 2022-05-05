‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4 Episode 18 Recap, ‘Slipping’ – Maggie’s Mom Makes an Impact

The a million little things The recap for season 4 episode 18, “Slipping,” includes the return of two guest stars. Maggie Bloom (Allison Miller) and Gary Mendez (James Roday Rodriguez) face a surprise visit from Maggie’s mother, Patricia (Melora Hardin). Meanwhile, Katherine (Grace Park) is thrown off balance by a visit from Shanice Williamson (Nikiva Dionne). Will she affect her relationship with Greta (Cameron Esposito)? Here’s our ABC breakdown a million little things Summary of episode 18 of season 4 of “Slipping”.

‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4 Episode 18 Recap: Melora Hardin Returns

When a million little things Season 4 episode 18 opens, Gary worries that the universe is trying to tell them something after the results that his sperm count is very low. However, Maggie insists that she wants to try IVF.

Melora Hardin returns to the a million little things cast to reprise her role as Maggie’s mother, Patricia Bloom. Viewers hadn’t seen Maggie’s mom since season 2 when she visited Maggie and Eric (Jason Ritter). She shows up unexpectedly at Maggie’s work and sees an IVF appointment notification on her daughter’s work computer. Then Patricia insists that the real reason she came is because she doesn’t feel connected to her daughter. Maggie throws it in her face and points a finger at her mother for not being there for her during her abortion.

Although Maggie and her mother argue often, Gary is famous for brightening the mood. Later, he tells Patricia that he needs to introduce himself to Maggie. She returns his advice by telling Gary to show up for IVF and not to worry about his low sperm count. Maggie invites her mom to her next IVF appointment, so we’re sure to see Melora Hardin at a million little things Season 4 Episode 19.

Shanice Williamson Returns for ‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4 Episode 18

Viewers met Shanice at a million little things season 3 when she played the role of Regina (Christina Moses) in the movie Roma (Romany Malco). However, the network shut down production of the Roma film. Shanice returned in season 4 with her daughter and became friends with Katherine. When the famous actor told Katherine that she was going to Miami, Katherine was upset. They shared a tender kiss before Shanice’s departure.

she returns in a million little things Season 4 Episode 18 for his movie premiere. As the two reconnect before the premiere, their children spend time together. Viewers should remember that Theo Saville (Tristan Byon) told Kiana that he liked her in the episode “Game Night” before she left for Florida. She told him that the feelings were mutual. (Jaeda Owens played Kiana early in Season 4, but Melody Nosipho Niemann plays Kiana in the second half of Season 4.)

Before Katherine left Greta, she told her bits of her history with Shanice, but left out the kiss and the romantic feelings. When Shanice touches Katherine’s tattoo, she doesn’t tell the movie star that she is dating the person who got it. After the premiere, Shanice and Kiana invite Katherine and Theo over for the night. She asks Greta for permission without mentioning her history with Shanice. Then Theo drops the bomb that Greta is Katherine’s girlfriend.

When Shanice confronts Katherine about not mentioning her girlfriend, Katherine wonders if Shanice is ready to reveal her sexuality to the world. She insists the actor would not come within 10 feet of her at the premiere while the press was around her. Katherine and Theo return home after their challenging argument, but Shanice insists that she keep her bracelet. The next day she goes out to Hollywood and the world.

Anna walks into Sophie’s support group about Peter instead of an AA meeting.

Fortunately, viewers found out in A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 17, “60 Minutes,” that Anna Benoit (Erin Karpluk) did not kill Peter Benoit (Andrew Leeds). However, Eddie (David Giuntoli) discovers that he has a drinking problem. He tries to help Anna start her recovery by giving her the first chip she received from her after being sober for 24 hours. But she is not very receptive. When he finally convinces her to go to an AA meeting, she shows up in her place at Sophie’s support group.

Sophie (Lizzy Greene) scheduled a meeting at the local library to talk to other students who might have experienced the same sexual assault she experienced with Peter. Four other girls show up at the meeting. Amanda (Jelena Milinkovic) talks about how Peter made her wear her swimsuit and the girls have a moment where they laugh at how unoriginal she was.

However, Kai (Liana Liberato) can’t laugh, but he doesn’t share either. Sophie suspects that something else happened between her and Peter. When Anna walks into the meeting, the other girls are upset. Anna admits that she felt helpless and apologizes to the women for not knowing what was going on. They are receptive and invite her to join their circle. Sophie tries to talk to Kai after the meeting, but she walks away from her. The viewers then see Kai looking at Anna and Peter.

Regina talks to Tyrell about a new love interest.

In a million little things Season 4, episode 18, Tyrell (Adam Swain) has a new love interest. Regina returns home to grab a frying pan she forgot and finds Tyrell with a girl in her room. Later, at the food truck, Regina and Valerie (Andrea Navedo) realize that Tyrell’s new girl is Valerie’s daughter, Valley. Valerie worries that her daughter might repeat her mistakes by unexpectedly getting pregnant. That night, Regina and Tyrell talk about safe sex. However, Regina thinks they might be starting a relationship too fast.

Rome helps a student reveal his truth in ‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4 Episode 18

Meanwhile, Rome encourages Maddox (Ash Spencer) to open up to his friends and family. He starts by explaining how good the video of him was. Rome explains that if his friends can’t accept who they are, then they aren’t really friends. However, Rome panics and calls Maggie’s radio show. He worries that the other kids at school are “brutal.” Maggie suggests that Rome might be letting “the past get in the way of the present.” The student may get hurt, but will learn from it. The kids at school accept Maddox, but his family doesn’t.

According to IMDb, a million little things Season 4 airs Wednesdays at 10pm EST on ABC and is available to stream the next day on Hulu.

