‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4 Episode 19 Recap, ‘Out of the Hideout’

The a million little things The recap for Season 4 Episode 19, “Out of Hiding,” features the return of Melora Hardin as Patricia Bloom and two more guest stars. Patricia supports Maggie Bloom (Allison Miller) and Gary Mendez (James Roday Rodriguez) through their IVF appointment. Meanwhile, Katherine (Grace Park) and Greta (Cameron Esposito) are on the rocks after a visit from Shanice Williamson (Nikiva Dionne) in episode 18. Sophie Dixon (Lizzy Greene) finds new information about her dead music teacher, Peter (Andrew Leeds), from Kai (Liana Liberato). Here’s our ABC breakdown a million little things Out of Hiding season 4 episode 19 recap.

‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4 Episode 19 Recap: Melora Hardin Returns to Guest Star

‘A million little things’ James Roday Rodríguez and Melora Hardin | ABC/Darko Sikman

In a million little things Season 4, episode 19, the episode opens with Maggie very angry with her mother, Patricia Bloom, for almost everything, including the gift of “lucky socks”. Although Gary intended to accompany Maggie to her IVF appointment, she unexpectedly falls ill. Instead, Maggie has to invite her mom.

Maggie unexpectedly mourns her mother at a doctor’s office. After insisting to Gary that she will be able to handle IVF, she worries that she is not ready to be a mother. Although Patricia Bloom was not close to her daughter, she supported her in the situation. They share a very sweet moment together. Maggie and Gary discover that they recovered 11 healthy eggs.

Later, Patricia sends Maggie and Gary the baby outfit they brought Maggie home with. Then Dr. Anderson calls and tells Maggie that only one embryo made it.

Shanice Williamson’s Visit Creates a Domino Effect on ‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4 Episode 19

a million little things Season 4 episode 19 opens with a scene with Greta and Katherine; the couple have a difficult conversation. Greta can’t believe that Katherine didn’t tell Shanice that she had a girlfriend. Katherine also reveals that she kissed Shanice and didn’t tell the actor that she had a girlfriend. The tattoo artist is legitimately upset and suggests they take a break since they were both single shortly after their recent relationships.

After a week, Katherine still hasn’t heard from Greta. Carter (Sam Pancake) returns to the show and suggests that Katherine explore things with Shanice Williamson. So, they meet for lunch and Shanice thanks Katherine for pushing her to share her truth with the world. Katherine agrees to go to Miama with Shanice, but she unexpectedly changes her mind when she thinks about how Greta will feel. However, when Katherine tracks down Greta at the animal hospital, she discovers that Greta’s pet cat has died. Greta’s wife Julia (Jessica Lindsay) returns and they share a heartfelt hug.

When Katherine bids Theo goodnight later, his room finally transforms into a 12-year-old boy! Other Eagle Eye fans will probably notice that the artwork in Theo’s room is no longer dinosaur or jungle themed.

Eddie and Anna embark on a weekend getaway

Also in a million little things Season 4, Episode 19, Sophie sees Eddie (David Giuntoli) and Anna (Erin Karpluk) pack up for a weekend getaway. When Sophie comments that they are packing lightly, they insist that they plan to stay inside. She thinks the conversation is gross. On the road trip, Eddie explains that he thinks traveling together could make or break a couple.

When they try to check into a hotel, the receptionist discriminates against Eddie for being in a wheelchair. So, Anna tries on a fake accent and calls to reserve a room. The receptionist admits that they only have one ADA approved room and the plumbing is broken.

Rome comes face to face with his childhood bully from Sussex Prep

‘A million little things’: Caroline Cave and Sebastien Roberts | ABC/Darko Sikman

Madison reveals to Rome how difficult it is for her parents to understand that they have always felt awkward as children. Rome is asked to talk to her parents, and the teacher realizes that her father, Clark Ainsworth (Sebastien Roberts), is the thug who put the “Whites Only” sign on the water fountain. As Claire (Caroline Cave) and Clark sit down for the parent-teacher conference, Clark apologizes for being tough on Rome when they were young.

Clark and Claire admit that “the whole Maddox thing” is a lot to process. Rome uses he/him pronouns to refer to Maddox during the conference and the parents feel uncomfortable. Later, they ask the dean to end Rome immediately because he is the root of the “Maddox problem”.

Meanwhile, when Regina tries to surprise Tyrell (Adam Swain) at his Yale mixer, she discovers that he didn’t show up. Later, Tyrell lies to Gina when she questions him about it. When she confronts him, he storms off. Valley admits that Tyrell doesn’t want to go to Yale.

Sophie finds out more about Kai and Peter in ‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4 Episode 19

Later a million little things Season 4, episode 19, Sophie finds out more about Kai and Peter. When Sophie finds Kai working at a coffee shop, Kai admits that she had a crush on Peter. She met Peter at a community college conference and he gave her a scholarship. Kai felt that Peter helped her become a better pianist and they spent weekends together. After the divorce, she brought friends over to meet him, but Peter “freaked out.” Kai admits that the group session made her feel worse because it meant that she wasn’t special to Peter.

Sophie finds out that Peter went to see Kai at Cozze the night before he died. However, he brought a date to watch her play. Kai was devastated so she went to her house to call him. When she got to the house she saw Anna. Viewers can then once again see Eddie and Anna happily vacationing together.

According to IMDb, a million little things Season 4 airs Wednesdays at 10pm EST on ABC and is available to stream the next day on Hulu. The a million little things Season 4 episode 20 finale, “Just in Case” returns on May 19, 2022.

