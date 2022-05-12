Entertainment

‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4 Episode 19 Recap, ‘Out of the Hideout’

The a million little things The recap for Season 4 Episode 19, “Out of Hiding,” features the return of Melora Hardin as Patricia Bloom and two more guest stars. Patricia supports Maggie Bloom (Allison Miller) and Gary Mendez (James Roday Rodriguez) through their IVF appointment. Meanwhile, Katherine (Grace Park) and Greta (Cameron Esposito) are on the rocks after a visit from Shanice Williamson (Nikiva Dionne) in episode 18. Sophie Dixon (Lizzy Greene) finds new information about her dead music teacher, Peter (Andrew Leeds), from Kai (Liana Liberato). Here’s our ABC breakdown a million little things Out of Hiding season 4 episode 19 recap.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains light spoilers from A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 19, ‘Out of Hiding.’]

