‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4 Episode 9 Recap, ‘Any Way the Wind Blows’

the a million little things The recap of Season 4 Episode 9, “Any Way the Wind Blows,” won’t help viewers resolve the love triangle of Maggie (Allison Miller), Gary (James Roday Rodriguez), and Camden (Ryan Hansen). However, it does give an insight into why Maggie Bloom moved to Boston so suddenly. Eddie (David Giuntoli) helps Rome (Romany Malco) cope with her depression. The one thing viewers may hate is that Delilah and Danny Dixon in France (Stephanie Szostak and Chance Hurstfield) aren’t even mentioned. But a newcomer joined the a million little things cast for season 4, making things interesting with Katherine (Grace Park).

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 9, “Any Way the Wind Blows.”]

‘A million little things’: Christina Moses | ABC/David Bukach

‘A million little things’: What happened between Maggie and Gary?

The mid-season premiere of a million little things Season 4 Episode 9 kicks off with that awkward car phone conversation that the preview made such a fuss about between Maggie and Cam. However, it wasn’t as big a deal as it seemed in the trailer. Cam was glad to know that Maggie would have someone with her when she confronted her stalker, even if it was her ex-boyfriend Gary.

When Gary and Maggie arrive in Albany, she finally gives more information about herself and her client, Justin. He was one of Maggie’s first clients and her brother died of cystic fibrosis. So Maggie hopes to help her grieving mother, Meredith (Cheryl Swan), even if she was the one stalking her. Gary thinks Maggie is trying to fix someone who won’t ask for help. Meanwhile, Gary also admits remorse for hurting Peter Benoit (Andrew Leeds).

Maggie feels guilty because the doctor told her to stop seeing patients after he gave her a cancer diagnosis. Instead, she continued to see patients and a large portion of her hair fell out during a session with Justin. When she brought him a tissue, Justin moved to kiss Maggie. He pulled away from her, but felt guilty for not doing it fast enough. Maggie explained that he was inappropriate, but Justin stopped coming to the sessions afterwards. She thinks that she could be the reason why she died by suicide.

“It’s never just one thing,” Gary insists. (He doesn’t repeat what follows. We should all know that by now. It’s a million little things).

Maggie realizes she’s there to apologize, but what Meredith needs is someone to blame so she doesn’t blame herself. Instead, Maggie returns to Boston to broadcast her radio show live. Camden unexpectedly left his Bruins game to be there for Maggie when she went live on “In the Room With Doctor Bloom.” She talks about forgiveness, second chances, and letting go of the past. However, in the last moments of the episode, Maggie thanks someone she leaned on today, whom she loves. Does she still love Gary? It seems implicit. Since Gary has felt closed off with Darcy, he is open to reviewing his relationship with Maggie.

‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4 Episode 9 Recap: Roma, Regina, and Eddie

Meanwhile, Rome insists Regina (Christina Moses) get out of bed and call her doctor (Dr. Heller). However, as soon as Regina leaves, she goes back to bed. Fortunately, Regina told Eddie about Rome’s depression. Eddie gives Rome a ride while he takes his Uber (or Lyft) customers in cabs. Later, Eddie takes Roma to relax in an indoor pool.

Rome admits that listening to black stories while taking his film on tour was difficult. Between that and Regina’s absence, he just hit him. That’s when Rome pushes Eddie to try swimming for the first time since his accident. Both men end up in the pool fully clothed, shoes and all. When Rome gets home that night, he finally makes an appointment with his doctor.

In Regina’s world, she finally tracks down Valerie (Andrea Navedo) and apologizes for telling her boss in Miami that Valerie was in prison. She also gives a peace offering of coffee and her last paycheck. Valerie admits that she was in jail for three years for stolen credit cards. When she left her, her daughter no longer wanted her in her life. Regina encourages her to keep trying with her daughter, and then calls her father, Ronald, to keep trying to mend her estranged relationship.

Who is Katherine’s new love interest in ‘A Million Little Things’ Season 4?

a million little things Season 4 Episode 9 finds Theo (Tristan Byon) grilling Katherine about her recent date. However, he repeatedly calls the date “he” and Katherine does not correct him. He looks like he will revisit that conversation later.

Katherine admits to her friend and paralegal Carter French (Sam Pancake) that her friend from high school, Greta (Cameron Esposito), is now a famous tattoo artist. However, he is ignoring Katherine’s DMs. They were best friends during high school. She even helped out at her parents’ donut shop. However, in second year, Greta asked Katherine to come to the homecoming dance as more than just friends. Katherine laughed and things got awkward afterwards.

Katherine decides to visit Greta at her tattoo parlor, Strobe Lights, with persuasion from Carter. She finds out that the receptionist, Meetra (Donia Kash), manages Greta’s social media account, and that’s why she didn’t respond to DMs. The tattoo artist is happy to see Katherine, and the two hit it off. They end up hanging out in the back of the tattoo parlor after a long heart-to-heart and lots of laughs about their shared past.

“This is not just a phase; I want it now,” Katherine says, half because of her tattoo and half because of her best friend from high school.

a million little things Season 4 returns Wednesdays at 10pm EST on ABC.

