'A Million Little Things' Season 4 Episode 9 Recap, 'Any Way the Wind Blows'

the a million little things The recap of Season 4 Episode 9, “Any Way the Wind Blows,” won’t help viewers resolve the love triangle of Maggie (Allison Miller), Gary (James Roday Rodriguez), and Camden (Ryan Hansen). However, it does give an insight into why Maggie Bloom moved to Boston so suddenly. Eddie (David Giuntoli) helps Rome (Romany Malco) cope with her depression. The one thing viewers may hate is that Delilah and Danny Dixon in France (Stephanie Szostak and Chance Hurstfield) aren’t even mentioned. But a newcomer joined the a million little things cast for season 4, making things interesting with Katherine (Grace Park).

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from A Million Little Things Season 4 Episode 9, “Any Way the Wind Blows.”]

