A million vaccines against covid in Mexico will expire tomorrow

close to a million vaccines against covid they are applied in the country against the clock, since they are 48 hours away from expiration. This is the fourth dose at which can access whoever wants and practically regardless of time or place, because they can do it in vaccination posts installed to fulfill the mission at the last minute: leave these boxes empty with the legend EXP 042022.

The state governments hastened the vaccination against covid-19, given the proximity of its expiration date on the last day of April.

Health authorities confirmed that about 500,000 in Tamaulipas, 200,000 in Tlaxcala, 30,000 in Querétaro and 400,000 throughout the ISSSTE are at risk of expiration of the date considered ideal for vaccines.

In Puebla, the governor Miguel Barbosa confirmed that part of the 650 thousand Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines that the entity had for the last day, will expire.

Barbossa asked the State Secretary of Health Apply all possible vaccines before April 30, the date on which the massive days in Puebla and throughout the country expire.

Four days later, Barbossa regretted that the federal government only gave two weeks to comply with the booster immunization of those over 18 years of age and promised to reveal how many vaccines are going to expire when the massive days end.

For the same reason, in some entities the efforts are forced marches.

“The daily vaccination average is from 1,500 to 2,000 at most, the percentage had fallen a lot and that was what motivated us to implement this massive campaign, now in recent weeks we are waiting for the 11,000 daily packages that we are vaccinating and we see this with good eyes because it will pay us to continue maintaining this freedom, this faculty of coexistence, of mobility”, explained the Secretary of Health of Baja California, Adrian Medina.

In states like Yucatan and Hidalgo Thousands of vaccines continue to arrive, so a fourth dose is applied rapidly, as in almost the entire country, so that it does not expire.

This was explained in an interview with MILLENNIUMthe nurse Tania Juarez, in the vaccination module installed at the Autonomous University of Hidalgo.

“A lot of vaccine has arrived and we want to apply it quickly, precisely so that this does not happen, so that the vaccine does not expire; It is not that it is already expired, it is so that the vaccine does not expire and there are many people who have been arriving and we are receiving more vaccines for the entire population.”

According to the national vaccination strategyin 2022, 21 million 864 thousand doses of the anticovid vaccine have arrived from AstraZeneca.

As part of the operation april covid-19 6 million 340 thousand doses have been applied.

In addition, an additional 3.7 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were distributed by the company Birmex, because at least two million would be due to expire at the end of April.

Meanwhile, the ISSSTE received 816 thousand 522 to apply throughout the country. The latest report informs that they have only used 408 thousand 311 doses, of which it is estimated that 30 percent could be at risk.

In Queretaro Half of the 60,000 AstraZeneca vaccines that would no longer be useful at the end of the month have been applied.

Tlaxcala and Tamaulipas They are two other states in which thousands of vaccines are at risk. In the first case, the delegate of the Welfare Secretariat, Carlos Luna Vazquezspecified that the low participation has put at least 200,000 vaccines at risk of expiration, so He called on the population to come to the immunization.

In the case of Tamaulipas, will be distributed in 200 Health Centers to try to rescue more than half a million doses of AstraZeneca at risk of expiration.

Gloria MolinaSecretary of Health of that entity, reported in an interview that in order to meet the objective in this massive inoculation, 120 vaccinators will have to be hired for a month and all their available nursing staff will be employed.

“We are going to make a whole strategy with 200 health centers that are going to vaccinate tomorrow and afternoon starting now, as well as five macro posts in Reynosa, Matamoros, Victoria, Tampico and Madero, in support of the federal government that asked us for help to prevent AstraZeneca doses from expiring.”

FS