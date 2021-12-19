A millipede that really has a thousand feet

A group of researchers has studied for the first time specimens of a new species of millipede that live at a depth of about 60 meters in the Australian subsoil and have many more legs than those of the species known before. Despite what the name suggests, in fact, no centipede observed so far actually had a thousand “feet”, but at most 750: the most recently discovered specimen with more legs and described in a study published Thursday in the journal Scientific Reports it has more than 1,300, almost double.

The new species was called Eumillipes persephone, where “eumillipes” means “true centipede” and Persephone indicates the divinity of Greek mythology who lives underground in the winter months.

The first example of Eumillipes persephone it was observed in August 2020 by biologist Bruno Buzatto, who works for an environmental consultancy company in the state of Western Australia. Buzatto had found it during some studies to evaluate the impact of mining activities on life underground. He had noticed that the millipede was a few centimeters long but thinner than a millimeter and somewhat reminiscent of the variety of pasta known as angel hair. It was light in color and had no eyes, but lots of legs – things that immediately made him think he was related to the species. Illacme plenipes, that is, that of the millipede with the most legs never observed up to that moment, as well as the living being known with the most legs on Earth.

Buzatto then sent photos and some information to Paul Marek, an entomologist at the American University Virginia Tech who had studied Illacme plenipes. Then he went to work finding more.

A first count made on the eight millipedes recovered underground had shown that one of them had more than 800 legs: a record compared to the species known up to that moment, but still a provisional estimate, given that some millipedes develop new legs even in adulthood. .

However, after new analyzes carried out in the laboratory of the University of Virginia it emerged that the specimen with the most legs was a female, which had 1,306.

The DNA analysis of the observed specimens has allowed us to understand that, despite the many traits in common, the new species is not related to that of the millipedes observed in California: one of the most probable hypotheses is that given the characteristics they share they have evolved in a very similar way. As mentioned, both types of millipedes are pale and eyeless; in addition they have large antennae, a beak to feed and many legs, which are used to grip and move more easily in the ground.

Marek, the study’s lead author, told al New York Times that this is an «impressive» discovery, precisely because these millipedes have almost double the legs of the specimens known so far: «750 legs look like a lot of legs for an animal. 1,306 really leaves you speechless “.

According to Marek, it is also possible that there are specimens of the same species with even more legs: “All the manuals will have to be rewritten”, he added, “or at least the paragraph on millipedes”.

