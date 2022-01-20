A mine of antioxidants and omega 3s in this dish also rich in vitamins and fiber

Eating well also means living better, but we don’t always remember it. Taken from the many commitments, in fact, we do not always manage to find the right time to devote to adequate nutrition. That’s why today we want to reveal a really simple recipe made with easy-to-prepare yet health-friendly ingredients.

The protagonists will be salmon, rich in antioxidants and omega 3 which would help in the prevention of aging, together with broccoli which would abound in vitamins of groups B, K, A and C. Finally, as well as from broccoli, we will obtain our fibers from spelled. These would help intestinal mobility while also helping to lower cholesterol. In short, a mine of antioxidants and omega 3 in this dish also rich in vitamins and fiber, but let’s see how to make it.

Easy to prepare

The preparation is very simple and requires the use of a single pot. Let’s start by cleaning the broccoli properly. To do this correctly, we have left a few secrets to properly clean broccoli and eliminate the terrible worms.

Once the broccoli has been cleaned, boil the small buds in boiling salted water. When the broccoli is soft, we can drain it and put it in a container with high sides. To this we will have to add some salt, olive oil, and fennel seeds, further sources of antioxidants.

We whisk and, if necessary, add salt.

Meanwhile, boil some spelled in the same cooking water as the broccoli for the indicated cooking time.

Let the spelled cook for the necessary time and, once ready, drain it. At this point all that remains is to season our farro with the sauce made of broccoli and fennel seeds. We arrange our spelled seasoned on deep plates or plates, to our liking, and finish with the salmon. To further shorten the times we can also orient ourselves towards the smoked one.

We will therefore take slices of smoked salmon and then lay them on the finished dish, perhaps recreating small roses.

All that remains is to add a further round of raw oil and a squeeze of lemon juice.

We can make the dish even tastier by adding the crunchy note by crumbling the taralli on the finished plate.

