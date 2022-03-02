A Minecraft player impressively recreates Skyrim’s Soledad city

The good news is that Ciudad Soledad is part of a project that will rebuild the stages of The Elder Scrolls 4 and 5 in true Minecraft style.

You can not deny that minecraft is a huge game, and not only in terms of potential creativity (given the modes within the game), but also in its physical size. With landscapes generated from blocks, and an area of ​​approximately 1.5 billion square miles, it is without a doubt one of the largest video games in history in terms of map size. The enormity of this IP sandbox, or “open world”, is such that it is possible to build some extraordinary and complex structures. Although these will have to be built from the form of a set of blocks, they could be adapted in many ways thanks to the size of their map and the availability of elements that Minecraft offers us. In view of many structures that have already been shown on the Internet before, a player decided to recreate the scenario of an RPG which is also considered great.

An amazing way to take advantage of creative mode in Minecraft

Through an image to the Minecraft subreddit, recently the user Branman1234 has shown your own version of one of the most recognizable areas of The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim, the city of Solitude. Starting with the huge cliff arch, also known as the Great Arch, on which the city sits, as well as the docks that surround it, this is a pretty impressive reproduction of the capital of Skyrim, and while there doesn’t appear to be any no image of the interior of the city, through the distance the creation looks phenomenal. The builder has even commented that he is working on a website that will show more details about this project, but has not yet given more details about it. And we really can’t wait for more updates!

A project that recreates various environments from The Elder Scrolls

As we have seen, this it is not the first stage of The Elder Scrolls that some players have built in the sandbox world of blocks. Actually, the incredible scenarios that they share with us, especially this last one, are part of an ongoing project in which places as mystical as the College of Winterhold are being recreated from Minecraft versionsor other equally iconic environments of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion. It seems that Branman1234 is interested in building the whole Tamriel (to contextualize, the largest known region within the video game) of the first and the Cyrodiil (the Imperial Province, located in the center of Tamriel) of the second of the saga, using the well-known Mojang game for this purpose.

A separate subreddit dedicated to reporting on the progress of the project shows us just how much they’ve accomplished so far, and it’s pretty amazing how much work has gone into this recreation. In fact, this latest demo is said to have taken approximately two weeks to complete.

It seems that the likes of Skyrim are absolutely ready for a Minecraft-esque reimagining, and the mixture of epic scenarios under the classic aesthetics of the Mojang game give it a rustic and quite curious touch that we would never have imagined Tamriel with. Although Minecraft offers a more boxy look when it comes to rendering an admittedly realistic image in Bethesda’s game, they can look almost as good with a bit of creativity, care, and skill. Besides that it’s good to see how these two popular releases come together and it will certainly be exciting to see next if Branman1234 manage to build all the landscapes of The Elder Scrolls 4 and 5.

The popularity of Minecraft, a video game with enough longevity (launched in 2011), does not seem to have diminished, on the contrary. Thanks to these projects, the game has established itself as one of the most successful, especially in the creative part. It’s been around the same time as Skyrim, but both franchises are still equally popular since their respective releases and the former has a highly creative fan community that continues to impress other netizens. For its part, Minecraft has been expanding its maps after the pocket edition had a resounding success on mobile devices and PCs. At the moment, its immense map allows unleashing constructions as complex and impressive as the ones we’ve seen so far, what will be next?

