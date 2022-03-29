A Minecraft player makes a spectacular aquarium that you will want in your home

The ocean opens before us.

Over the years, Minecraft has managed to become another tool for creative people to show their creations to the rest of the world. Only in recent months have we been able to see how a player has recreated one of the Elden Ring areas in Minecraft, or how another user created a cinema in the Mojang video game. The most curious thing is that this maelstrom of creative users doing things that blow our heads away, and that get us to return to the game to create a simple square house, seems to never end, something that personally makes me quite happy.

Now we have learned how a Reddit user known as “Programmeter” on this platform has created an aquarium within the renowned survival game. We have been able to know this thanks to a video that he has published on his Reddit account. Above it we can read the phrase “Played Minecraft for 6 years. This is probably the most interesting I’ve ever built” which could be translated into our language as “I’ve been playing Minecraft for 6 years. This is probably the most interesting thing I’ve ever built.“, which gives us to understand what this achievement means to him.

At first it may seem silly, mainly because you can’t see much in the video, and some users of this platform have criticized it for this, but we must understand that what you see in the video is probably not all there is. Beyond this, it is necessary to comment that this is an impressive achievement, due to various factors, such as great lighting, filling the aquarium correctly or having to catch all the fish you want to be exposed. Although at first it seems little compared to other creations of the community, this one is still impressive, especially due to the effort it requires.

We can’t wait to see what the Minecraft community has to offer next, because the bar is getting higher and higher and we’re not surprised by anything, but I’m sure they’ll find a way that we feel sorry for our skills as builders in this title

