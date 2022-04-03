A Minecraft player recreates one of the Skyrim locations with great success

There is no doubt that both Skyrim and Minecraft have marked a before and after in the video game industry, both titles are recognized worldwide and have been active up to the present even after spending many, many years after being released.

Although it may not seem like it, the two games have many similarities, such as their huge open worlds, the act of collecting resources and survival. One of the most striking things about Skyrim is its locations, and one of the best known by fans of the franchise is the Bleak Falls Barrow. A player has paid tribute to this important area of ​​Skyrim recreating it in Minecraft, and the result is more than impressive.

Minecraft RTX – What is it, how to install it, requirements, platforms and everything you need to know

Bleak Falls Barrow recreated in Minecraft

As can be seen in the images, the user u/HannahO__O has been working on a new map that could be used for the famous type of game “Hunger Games”, but in this case, based on nothing more and nothing less than Skyrim’s Bleak Falls Barrow. The recreation has been quite accurate, from the biome to its architectural structure, which is why it poses a rather striking project for many fans of the franchise, although it has not confirmed if it intends to recreate the interior part of the site equal to that of Skyrim.

This is not the first time that Minecraft players move the most famous places in Skyrim, such as Skyrim’s Solitude city and one of the game’s Shrines.

Minecraft: The 15 best Creations made in Creative Mode

Related topics: Multi platform

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!