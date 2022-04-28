A Minecraft player shows a way to create tunnels that you have never seen before

Share

A new hack from the Minecraft community.

If there is something that has been demonstrated over time, it is that the skills of minecraft players are amazingto the point that we have recently been able to see how a player has recreated a replica of a Star Wars Venator star destroyer among many other constructions that can be made in the game.

Having said all this, it should be noted that another of the key points of the Mojang title is the fact that players can challenges through constructions, so that all kinds of areas can be made so that each one shows their ability on platforms or another genre. And under this premise, a user would have found a curious use of tunnels.

An ingenious way to carry out large constructions.

It has been the Reddit user, MCEdit_Scripts, who has been able to show this new way of building in tunnels, as you can see in the video below, so that using a computer aided operation blocks can be placed and then clear the area with a drill through which the tunnels are created.

In this way, as you can see in the following Reddit post, they create tunnels with spectral patterns as you go through them, making great use of the multiple colors present on the stage and with a unique appearance in the game.

It is in this way that the players return to exploit and discover a curious mechanic within the title itself, one of the most recent cases being that of potions that allow one to see through walls. That is why we can only wait to see what the next great work of Minecraft users will be.

Having said all this, it only remains to say that Minecraft still has a great future ahead of it, with rumors of a possible movie starring Jason Momoa.

For the rest, it only remains to remember that Minecraft is now available for PC, PS3, PS4, PS5, NIntendo Switch, Xbox 360, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

