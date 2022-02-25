A Minecraft player shows off an almost impossible to kill Warden

A whole minute in lava is not enough to kill a Warden.

Of all the Minecraft mobs, the Warden promises to be the toughest to date, even tougher than the game’s final bosses. He is not yet available in the public version of Minecraft, it is expected to arrive with the Wild Update, but you can already enjoy the game’s experimental content in a limited way, and it seems to be quite a headache. Not even the lava can kill him.

In this clip shared by u/heiloloheimir via Reddit, we see how the player creates a Warden inside a pool of lava and it begins to burn, though it doesn’t seem to do much. A long minute later, still alive and kicking, the Warden ends up disappearing when going underground. Apparently these enemies emerge from the earth as if it were a spectral invasion.

How the hell do you kill a Warden then? some users ask. Apparently these enemies they have 500 life points, about 250 hearts, and would have been close to dying in the lava. “Lava deals 2 hearts of damage every 1/2 second, or 4 hearts/second, and guardians leave the world after 1 minute of no signal, so that’s 4 hearts/second * 60 seconds = 240 hearts. Guardians have 250 hearts total so this was pretty close to killing him,” another Reddit user explains.

In either case, it’s to be expected that you can’t always throw a Warden into a lava pool when one shows up to harass them, so they’re going to be a bit of a challenge to take down on a regular basis. A more than interesting novelty of the next Minecraft Wild Update, version 1.19which is expected to arrive this year with “terrifying things” and novelties for nature. Of course, these Warden look terrifying, we’ll see what else this new version of Minecraft includes.

