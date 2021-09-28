News

a miner is buying power plants for the ‘mining’ of cryptocurrencies • Eurogamer.it

Power plants to ‘mine’ Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

You have probably heard of the huge amount of energy used by mining cryptocurrency and how this is harmful to the environment.

Hence, it should be quite troubling to find out that miners of Bitcoin they are now buying whole power plants in their effort to get rich.

A Pennsylvania-based holding company called Stronghold Digital Mining is currently running a Bitcoin mining operation using the power plant Scrubgrass in Venango County, Pennsylvania, which it bought during the summer in 2021.

Stronghold has collected 105 million dollars to open the power plant for its Bitcoin mining activities. The plant currently burns coal waste to produce enough energy to power it 1,800 computers.

According to Stronghold Digital Mining, the company is now burning 600,000 tons of coal waste annually to run its Bitcoin mining operations. This information is public due to Stronghold’s filings with the SEC, as the company plans to go public.

In August, the company acquired a second power plant in Pennsylvania, called the power plant Panther Creek. It is also trying to expand with a third power plant.

Bitcoin mining requires high-powered computer processors to solve advanced mathematical equations. This process helps maintain the digital ledger of the cryptocurrency, known as the blockchain. When these math problems are solved, Bitcoin miners receive the cryptocurrency in exchange.

The more computing power you have, the more equations you can solve and the more Bitcoins you earn. Many miners buy thousands and thousands of dollars worth of Bitcoin mining equipment.

Bitcoin miners are expected to use around 130 Terawatt-hours of energy (TWh), according to the University of Cambridge’s Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index. As TechCrunch points out, the carbon emissions to mine Bitcoin are roughly the same as in a country like Jordan, with a population of 10 million.

To top it all off, taxpayers are funding the profits of Stronghold Digital Mining’s power plant.

According to Bloomberg, Pennsylvania provides tax credits for burning coal waste. With these subsidies, Stronghold calculates that every Bitcoin it earns through mining costs the company less than $ 3,000.

Source: Mashable.

