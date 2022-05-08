A minimum Barça cries out for the holidays

This is not the Barcelona that his coach wants. Ansu Fati, Barcelona

SEVILLE — Barcelona will play the Champions League next season. Said like this, as it is, it seems like a minimum objective for the demand of this club and said after the game he played at Villamarín, an end of the road is contemplated in a course that the Barça team needs to finish, whatever it may be.

This is not the Barça that his coach wants, powerless on the wing while his footballers played almost out of inertia against a carefree rival whose physique is not reaching him due to the effort made in recent months, but who has an illusion that is not discover in the azulgrana team.

He won, almost by chance and when the game was already dying, by means of a goal that has nothing to do with his hackneyed DNA. Removed from his personality and committed to critical survival, in any way. “There are several players here who have won many titles and now it is not easy to see yourself on this stage… you have to be mentally strong because it has not been an easy season and we have lowered the level of play but not in intensity” he argued Xavi in ​​the press room, admitting, in a way, that his team needs to lower the curtain, go on vacation and recharge their batteries in every way.

“In November, when we arrived, we were ninth and not only was the Champions League in danger, but also qualification for Europe” revealed the Barça coach, who put on the table the “obvious improvement since then. IF you took the classification from November perhaps it would have given us to fight for something else… but this is our reality now” he admitted. Without failing at any time to proclaim that Barça “will be in the Champions League, which was the marked and indisputable objective.”

Having fulfilled this objective, without further ado, and trusting that inertia can take it to the second final position that will grant it access to the Spanish Super Cup, Barcelona faces the matches against Celta, Getafe and Villarreal with a kind of decompression, a mixture of relief and urgency to say enough.





The coach recognized that his team is not playing “as before” but emphasized that “nobody lowers their arms”… A sentence that can serve to praise the spirit and that, at the same time, makes clear the need to do that reset in the holidays and wait for a better Barça, much better, next season.