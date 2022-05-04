a minister of Emmanuel Macron attracts the wrath of Internet users after a bad joke!

While on the left of the political spectrum negotiations continue for the legislative elections, within the executive we rack our brains to find who will be the future Prime Minister of Emmanuel Macron. A woman in Matignon? Which party should the future head of government come from? These are the questions that the Head of State must currently ask himself. The Prime Minister will beattached to the social question, the environmental question and the productive question“, he only sketched. And to solve these equations, the youngest president of the fifth Republic seems to want to take his time. Even if it means making some people impatient…

On his Tik Tok account, Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, current Minister of Transport, had the idea of ​​staging the expectation of the reshuffle. “If this continues, even Rihanna will release her album before“, wrote the future ex-minister of Jean Castex. To a surfer who asks him if he is a fan of the singer, he even replied with a certain aplomb: “He is my ex“.

Jean-Baptiste Djebbari attracts the wrath of internet users

A particular humor which not all Internet users have tasted with joy. “What horror, what shame! No but seriously, between Mrs. shopping and him, #LREM really think that people will vote for them?”, “It is still surprising that ministers no longer apply a duty of dignity like that which is applicable to civil servants. Several do not communicate but just play smart”, “Djebbari is as useful as Rami during the 2018 World Cup, he is only there to amuse the gallery”, “We knew him to be a jester, we discover him to be sexist rotten.“, wrote some Internet users on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/paul_denton/status/1521863208159522816

