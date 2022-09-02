A minor is shot dead in San Juan: “They were stalking him”

A 17-year-old minor was shot dead last night in events that occurred on Espioncela street in the Country Club urbanization in San Juan, reported the Policeman.

According to a news report, the violent death was reported around 10:00 pm, when a call to the 9-1-1 Emergency System reported multiple shots fired at the scene.

After going to the scene, the agents found a Ford Probe vehicle, red and from the year 1991, which had multiple bullet impacts. Upon searching the car, the officers found inside the body of Steven Lazú Baez, 17 years oldand who had multiple bullet wounds.

The director of the Criminal Investigation Corps of San Juan, Richard Haddockpointed to The new day that the shooting attack was directed at the young man, who was in the place cutting himself.

“(The attack) was directed at him. In fact, he had a record of offenses for controlled substances. One case was sought this year, in February, for controlled substances. He was living alone, he had become independent at the age of 17 and had moved into an empty residence belonging to a cousin of his who is in the United States,” the captain described about the deceased.

He explained that Lazú Báez was coming out of a cut in the aforementioned urbanization when, upon getting into the vehicle, they began to shoot at him. “They were stalking him, apparently,” he said.

Inside the vehicle, agents from the Homicide Division seized plastic cylinders with apparent marijuana stings and a black eight-millimeter pistol. The pistol will be searched to determine if it is a firearm or a pneumatic weapon.

Related to these events, the barber of Lazú Báez, 36, was treated by paramedics at the scene after suffering an injury, but it is unknown if it was due to a bullet.

“In the incident, it is not known how he was injured, because he runs and while running he jumped a fence and he does not know if he was cut by the fence or that a projectile grazed him. So we can’t determine that,” Haddock said.

Likewise, he pointed out that they have already identified security cameras near the perimeter, so it will be part of the materials that will continue to be analyzed this Friday to identify any person of interest or suspected of these events.

Agent Orlando Ramos Picorelli, assigned to the Homicide Division of the San Juan Criminal Investigation Corps, and prosecutor Ana María Martínez Orama took on the investigation in this case.

With this violent death, the number of cases reported so far this year increased to 388, which translates to 12 fewer cases. than those reported for the same date last year.