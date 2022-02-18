A minor stolen from a newborn more than 16 years ago is reunited with his family in Mexico

Guadalajara – A minor who was stolen from a clinic more than 16 years ago was reunited with his parents on Thursday in the western Mexican city of Guadalajara after authorities located him thanks to a portrait of what his face would look like today.

savior He was reunited with his parents at a state government facility after being rescued from a house in the municipality of El Salto, Jalisco state, where he lived with a family, and undergoing genetic testing to confirm his identity.

“Indeed, he is my son. I need to go with him, I need to be with him.”exclaimed the mother Rosalia Lopez Martinezwhen the authorities confirmed to her husband, Yasir Maciasthe identity of the minor with a phone call.

The Governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaroannounced on social networks that the family managed to recover the minor as “a miracle”.

“Like a miracle, we have found it. A few days ago a young man with these characteristics was identified, all the genetic tests were done on him and his mom and dad, and a few moments ago Chava and her family officially received the news they had been waiting for almost 17 years. They will be together again.”reported.

The minor was given birth by López Martínez, on December 13, 2005, in clinic 45 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security and days later he was abducted by a woman who posed as a pediatric assistant.

Although his parents reported him missing immediately, the authorities found no clues to locate him at the time.

The family did not give up and in September 2021 they made an image of what the minor would look like as a teenager.

The portrait was disseminated by various media and helped a person report to the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office the existence of a minor who lived in the municipality of El Salto, who matched the characteristics of the portrait, the agency reported in a statement released. this morning.

“The young man was located in good health conditions, he was guarded by personnel from this unit and later genetic comparisons were carried out to confirm that it is the same abducted person (…) with which it was confirmed in 99.99% that The minor is directly related to both his mother and his father.he explained.

Before entering the dependency to meet with his nephew, Enrique MaciasSalvador’s uncle, told the media that the family never lost hope and knew that at some point they would find the minor.

He said that the family was the one who made the spoken portrait after learning about the case of the baby who was stolen from a clinic in Zapopan and who later appeared abandoned on a street.

“When we saw the case, we made the comment to my brother that we could make a mixture (of images) of brothers and between them to see what could be achieved and we saw that it is very similar”said.

Authorities will continue the investigation to determine what happened after the baby was stolen.