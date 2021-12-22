“A mistake is the no to the reform of the CSM”

Ilaria Perinu, prosecutor in Milan, was elected to the Board of the National Magistrates Association, the second most voted for independent judiciary.

At the ANM the line of Area, Unicost and A&I wins, “firmly opposed” to the electoral reform of the CSM proposed by Cartabia, but for Mi this “dry no” is a mistake. Because?

“Because it appears as a no to change, the will to maintain the status quo or to put it like Tommasi di Lampedusa to change everything in order not to change anything. The proportional system defended by Area, Unicost and A&I makes it possible to maintain a distribution of the seats in the CSM corresponding to the strength of the individual currents. The single-shift majority, with more binominal constituencies and in compliance with gender equality, would favor the candidacies, even independent ones, of highly professional and quality magistrates appreciated in their districts ».

Her colleague Nicotra on the ANM mailing list recalls that in July 2020 the left currents described the advantages of the majority system to the then minister Bonafede, while now they reject it. How do you explain it?

«I believe that the recent electoral results, in which Mi has become the relative majority group, have induced Area to contradict itself. Evidently they did not expect the message of the polls: trust and support for the group that carries out clear proposals, to protect the working conditions of the judges, facing the collective responsibilities deriving from the degeneration of current without hypocrisy “.

However, it seems that despite the scandals, Palamara in the lead, there is no desire to change the system.

“There is a risk that this message will pass, which is why Mi is in favor of changing the electoral system in a binominal majority sense with the corrective measures (gender equality and draw to increase the candidates) hypothesized in the Cartabia reform. But the change will depend on mechanisms that affect possible collateralism with politics, which is why I welcome the introduction, in compliance with constitutional rules, of further limits on the return to the role of magistrates who have chosen to carry out political functions ».

The Anm, however, opposes the closing of the revolving doors between the judiciary and politics and also the new professional evaluations. How do you think?

«The system of professional evaluations under discussion is reminiscent of school reports and appears simplistic if we consider that every 4 years the professionalism of the magistrate is evaluated on numerous parameters that are not inclined to be summarized in style formulas. The most delicate step, however, concerns the role of the lawyer. Today, lawyers participate in the judicial councils but there are no mechanisms of incompatibility with respect to the performance of their professional activity in that district. For this reason they cannot have the right to vote on the judges’ evaluations before which they will then go to the hearing ».

Trust in the judiciary is at an all-time low and yet the Anm is not afraid of appearing too corporate.

«As President Mattarella has repeatedly stated, the majority of magistrates are extraneous to the ethical modesty that emerged from the Palamara scandal. It is necessary to restore to public opinion the image of this hard-working and efficient judiciary, as emerges from the Cepej Report (which compares the data of the Council of Europe states), with initiatives such as those of the ANM to protect the legality of individual courts. However, faced with individual ascertained responsibilities, it is necessary to intervene with severity towards those who make mistakes, without hypocrisy and with transparency ».