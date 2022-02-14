“A mistake to get Big E to win the WWE Championship”

During his WWE career, Big E held the WWE title once, the NXT Championship once and the Intercontinental Championship twice, as well as racking up multiple accolades in the tag team category.

In the episode of Monday Night Raw on September 13, 2021, the 35-year-old from Tampa cashed in the Money in the Bank against Bobby Lashley, winning the WWE Championship for the first time in his career. Big E lost the belt on Day 1, the first pay-per-view of 2022, following a Fatal 5-Way match that also included Brock Lesnar (title winner), Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins.

Big E’s reign lasted 110 days overall. The treatment reserved for the New Day member did not go down on either the fans or the insiders. In the latest edition of the ‘Throwing Down’ show, Peter Rosenberg expressed his point of view on the former NXT Champion.

The sad parable of Big E

“When Big E took down the WWE title for the first time, I quickly realized it wasn’t the right move,” Rosenberg began. “I’ve always been blunt with Big E, in fact I told him it wasn’t such a great idea.

The problem wasn’t that Big E had become champion, but the way this ‘promotion’ happened. Winning the title isn’t the only thing that matters, unlike what many wrestling experts think.

The most important aspect is how you get that recognition. In the following months, it became clear that WWE had no real plans for Big E ”- he added. Speaking to Sportskeeda, Dutch Mantell spoke at length about Big E: “Roman Reigns is the symbol of the company, while the Beast could not stay out of the title race.

In this context, Big E was presented to the WWE Universe as the sacrificial victim. I’m pretty sure he got it and wasn’t happy with it. His pride cannot fail to have been affected by what has happened in recent weeks ”.