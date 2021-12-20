a mod reintroduces monorail travel

After long months of development, modder KeanuWheeze has finally fulfilled his dream of reintroducing the Night City Metro and, with it, the possibility for the emulators of the netrunner V to travel with the canceled monorail of Cyberpunk 2077.

Once downloaded for free from the NexusMods pages, the fan made expansion “Metro System” KeanuWheeze does exactly what it promises, namely to implement a surface metro that innervates to Night City following the (until now) unused path of the monorail, with well 19 stations “handcrafted” to connect the neighborhoods of the sci-fi gigacity of Cyberpunk 2077.

The system developed by the modder connects to the character’s interface to allow players to access a contextual menu with options that allow, for example, to quickly reach each station discovered and to switch to the third or first person perspective to admire the view.

At the bottom of the news you will find the link to the NexusMods page with the instructions to install and use for free on PC all the functions promised by this rich amateur DLC: at the bottom and at the top of the news you will find several demonstration videos that testify to the goodness of the work done by KeanuWheeze. To stay on the subject, here you will find all the updates on the equally ambitious VR mod of Cyberpunk 2077.