a mode without constructions is coming, according to a leaker – Nerd4.life

The well-known Deep Throat Hypex continues to unveil new information on what gamers of Fortnite they can expect in the future. One of his latest tips concerns the arrival of an alleged one construction-free mode.

For those who have never tried Epic Games’ battle royale, one of the peculiarities of Fortnite is that players can collect materials in the map to instantly build walls, stairs and more. It is a simple game mechanic on paper but difficult to master and which is essential to ensure victory.

As mentioned in the opening Hypex, one of the most reliable leakers in the Fortnite community, has unveiled the arrival of a limited-time mode without constructions. Indeed to be precise it “reminds us”, a sign that Epic Games has probably been working on this variant for some time.

If confirmed, it will be interesting to see how Fortnite players welcome this limited-time mode. As mentioned, the construction system is one of the fundamental traits of the battle royale and which sets it apart from the competition. However, it is a gameplay mechanic that takes time to assimilate, so this mode could be particularly appreciated by budding players.

Meanwhile, Fortnite’s servers are finally back online after the long extraordinary maintenance that took place last night.