a model can talk about feminism

Since Emily Ratajkowski (London, 1991) began her career in 2013 starring in Robin Thicke’s video clip, ‘Blurred Lines’, where she appeared completely nude, has become one of the most important international models of the last decade. But in this path of success, the model wants to introduce some nuance, because all that glitters is not gold.

The model began writing in 2018, when her mother contracted a serious chronic illness and also lived separated from her work. Her writing served to cheer him up in that difficult stage and to find something very special that would help him, in those moments, life would be more complete.

At 21, Emily Ratajkowski became famous for that Robin Thicke video. Her capital was her image; reactions, two extremes; they hated her for showing off her body or praised her for deciding to commodify it. Ten years later, Emily Ratajkowski looks back to show that neither manages to reflect the reality of her experiences as a model and actress.

On ‘My body’ writes about the weapons of beauty, sexuality and power from the doubts and contradictions of someone who believed that he could defeat the system by denouncing all the abuses he has suffered in his profession. But the reflection goes further. What is the trap of female beauty? What is the power of my body? Is it really my power?

And a little more: Does being a model authorize you to talk about feminism? Emily Ratajkowski makes that pretty clear. In this essay, she draws on the knowledge gained over years at the center of the industry to speak openly about what it means for a woman to achieve success through her own image.

Always in first person, delves into the trap of female beauty, the difficulty of holding power over your body when you are only part of the chain, the perverse dynamics of certain worlds and the dangerous gray area between consent and abuse.

But also wonders if, once learned this, it is possible to find the way to be a feminist woman who uses her own body to get rich in a world that has made everything a product. Ratajkowski is the model of the moment, but also the businesswoman who wants to hack the system.

In her words: “This book is full of ideas and realities that I was not willing to face in previous periods of my life or perhaps I was unable to do so. I made it a habit to dismiss experiences that were painful or inconsistent with what I wanted to believe: that I was the living testimony of an empowered woman thanks to the commodification of her image and her body. Confronting the more nuanced reality of my position was a complicated, brutal and devastating awakening to an identity and narrative that I had desperately clung to.”

Emily Ratajkowski he has never limited his personal and professional presence to the fashion sector. In 2016, he supported the presidential campaign of the Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders; She has also shared her ideological and political position on her social networks and also on The Cut and is now making her debut as a writer with her first book of essays, ‘My Body’.

