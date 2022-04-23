A model received death threats after kissing Timothée Chalamet at Coachella

kiss one Hollywood star It can be a dream come true or a true nightmare, as it happened to Sarah Talabi that, after being very close to Timothee Chalamet in CoachellaIt was death threat on social media.

“Girl, you better watch your back now that you’re with Timothée ??” and “Don’t think you can kiss Timothée and get away unscathed”, were just some of the intimidating messages that she received. Victoria’s Secret model denounced in the last hours.

As published Page SixTalabi has declared before the police after the threats after several photographs circulated on social networks where he was seen kissing the hollywood darling.

Although the Nigerian model refused to confirm whether there is a love relationship between her and Chalametif he referred to the hate messages he received, inviting the fandom of Timothy to channel their anger in pursuit of a good cause, the climate change crisis.

“The earth is in a terrible state, so please comment, email and write to our political leaders to let them know that the fossil fuel industry is morally unacceptable and we will not remain silent while our planet is being destroyed.” wrote.

Reserved with his private life, the only official girlfriend who is knownuntil now, to Timothée Chalamet is Lily-Rose Depp (Johnny Depp’s daughter), whom he dated from 2018 to 2020.

