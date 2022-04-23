Entertainment

A model received death threats after kissing Timothée Chalamet at Coachella

Photo of James James57 mins ago
0 31 1 minute read

kiss one Hollywood star It can be a dream come true or a true nightmare, as it happened to Sarah Talabi that, after being very close to Timothee Chalamet in CoachellaIt was death threat on social media.

“Girl, you better watch your back now that you’re with Timothée ??” and “Don’t think you can kiss Timothée and get away unscathed”, were just some of the intimidating messages that she received. Victoria’s Secret model denounced in the last hours.

Topics

Source link

Photo of James James57 mins ago
0 31 1 minute read

Related Articles

Pregnant Rihanna, sublime in a bikini and mini-pareo in sequins!

56 seconds ago

Julie Delpy Once Revealed Why A Fourth ‘Before’ Movie Was Never Made

11 mins ago

Nicole Kidman is criticized for posing in a miniskirt and a skimpy top, exposing her flat stomach and her endless legs

23 mins ago

Kardashian lawsuit: Kris Jenner claims Blac Chyna threatened to kill her daughter Kylie Jenner – Up News Info

37 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button