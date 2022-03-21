A molecule, key to counteract type 1 diabetes

Researchers from the Regional Hospital of Malaga and the Malaga Biomedical Research Institute

Researchers at the Regional Hospital of Malaga and the Institute of Malaga Biomedical Research (Ibima), assigned to the area of Diabetes and Associated Metabolic Diseases Cyber, have discovered that the abnormal cannabidiol (Abn-CBD), a cannabinoid synthetic structure similar to cannabidiol (CBD), none of them having a psychotropic effect, can reduce the inflammation and protect secreting beta cells from insulin of autoimmune attack.

Participated in the study Javier Bermudez, Isabel Gonzalez and Yanina Romeroresearchers from the ‘Endocrinology and Nutrition, Diabetes and Obesity’ group of the Ibimaassigned to the Endocrinology and Nutrition Clinical Management Unit of the Malaga Regional Hospital. and it has been carried out in collaboration with the research group ‘Development and regeneration of pancreatic islets’ of the Fundación Progreso y Salud. This group, led by benoit gauthierdevelops his work at the Andalusian Center for Molecular Biology and Regenerative Medicine (Camiber). The results have been published in Biomedicine and Pharmacotherapy.

The research team has tested this molecule in two animal models of type 1 diabetes: mice NOD (diabetic not obese), and in mice with insufficient beta cell mass. Treatment with Abn-CBD decreased the severity of the insulitis (inflammation of pancreatic islets) and the pro-inflammatory profile of T-type lymphocytes that participate in the destruction of beta cells, reducing their death and blood glucose levels. Autopsy analysis of the tissues showed decreased amounts of inflammatory molecules in the blood, decreased inflammation and fibrosis in the islets, and decreased presence of cytotoxic T cells in the pancreatic lymph nodes.

The study with animals, the way for possible new drugs

Javier Bermúdez himself has highlighted that the results of this study suggest that “this type of molecule could give rise to new drugs able to prevent or delay insulitis in people newly diagnosed with type 1 diabetes”. It also ensures that “the next steps in this line could be aimed at conducting clinical trials in humans to verify the safety and efficacy of this type of treatment.”

However, the study has so far only been conducted in animal modelssomething that in the words of Bermúdez himself supposes “a necessary strategy to discover potential new drugs to fight against diseases that still have no cure, as is the case of type 1 diabetes”. Research in animal models is subject to a strict control by the community and national authorities, and can only be carried out when there are no validated alternative methods, requiring the approval of the provincial ethics committees, who review the protocols to be followed and the qualification of the researchers.

Lastly, the Institute of Malaga Biomedical Research (Ibima) are adhered to the Transparency Agreement on the use of animals in scientific experimentation in Spain, a document promoted by the Confederation of Scientific Societies of Spain (Cosce).