A Mom for a Friend, Jennifer Aniston’s father starred in the series: Did you know?

Not just Jennifer, in the family Aniston there is another actor: it is his father John Aniston best known for his role as Victor Kiriakis in the drama series Days of Our Lives. Fans of A Mom As A Friend however, they may be surprised to learn that John also appeared in an episode of the series Amy Sherman-Palladino.

A mother as a friend it aired for seven seasons from 2000 to 2007 plus a 2016 revival of Netflix titled A mum as a friend: Together again and fans continue to love the series today, perhaps like never before, with Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel protagonists in the role of TV’s best-known mother-daughter duo: Lorelai and Rory Gilmore.

The show told us about their life in the small town of Stars Hollow between study, ambitions, love, work, friendship, family and fellow citizens who are a little intrusive but who have contributed to making the series so loved with their antics.

The famous face of Jennifer Aniston is now instantly recognizable after having spent ten glorious years playing Rachel Green in Friends. However, he is not the only member of the Aniston family to be a Hollywood icon.

John Aniston, Jennifer’s dad, he appeared in the ninth episode of the third season of A mother as a friend titled A Deep-Fried Korean Thanksgiving, in the role of Douglas Swope, a friend of Richard and Emily Gilmore (Edward Herrmann and Kelly Bishop), Lorelai’s parents.

In the episode, Douglas and his wife, Natalie, they question Rory on his college admissions process. The scene culminates in a meltdown for Lorelai who believed that Rory she only applied to Harvard and that Richard forced her to apply to Yale. According to IMDb, Aniston has never again appeared in any other episode of the series.

This cameo it was pretty hard to spot in the show, but some of the other faces that are famous today are much easier to recognize. A mother as a friend he had a ton of guest stars in his seven-season run and launched the careers of several actors.

Eg, Jon Hamm appeared on the show as Peyton Sanders, a man Lorelai had a single date with. His appearance took place in 2003, years before he became famous thanks to Mad Men.

Before becoming Schmidt in New Girl, Max Greenfield he also appeared in a single scene in A mother as a friend. Greenfield played Luke, a drunk teenager in Dean Forrester’s (Jared Padalecki) group. Chad Michael Murray, Adam Brody and Arielle Kebbel they all had roles in A mother as a friend before other shows hired them for their starring roles as well as Jared Padalecki, Milo Ventimiglia and Matt Czuchry.

Did you ever notice that John Aniston starred in A Mother for a Friend? Let us know in the comments!

