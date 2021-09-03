A Mom to a Friend, Ryan Gosling had nearly landed a role

So many young actors have passed by Stars Hollow acting in A mother as a friend and one of those could be Ryan Gosling, as revealed by Jami Rudofsky, casting director of the series.

Gosling it could have been one of the many teenagers to conquer the heart of Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) in the series created by Amy Sherman-Palladino.



During the Gilmore Girls Fan Festival of 2016 it was revealed that Gosling not only had he auditioned but he had also been “fantastic”.



“I rolled my eyes because he was late, and he was blond”, he said Jami Rudofsky, casting director, of the initial audition of Gosling.

He went on to remember how he was ready to play a “football player” on the show, and that when he returned for a proper audition, failed to repeat the brilliant first audition and amaze the insiders: “Everyone was like, ‘Really, Jami?’ And they thought I was crazy to believe he was good “ Rudofsky told.

There chronology of when this hearing took place is unclear, but it’s crazy to think that the big chance of Gosling may have come from a quick scene at Stars Hollow High before getting the role in The Notebook in 2004 and to make itself known to the general public.

Although it is surprising news to know that the successful actor and winner of a Golden Globes for La La Land (2017) failed to get the role, things probably turned out for the best in the end. Self Gosling had been chosen for the beloved series, perhaps we would never have seen it in The Notebook and al Team Logan, Team Dean and Team Jess we should have added Ryan’s character team as well.

The one who managed to get a role in A Mother for a Friend was Seth MacFarlane, the creator of Family Guy.