A moment of silence and supplication for Ukraine at the Oscars

For 30 seconds, the Oscars were silent for Ukraine.

A tribute that began with words from Ukrainian-born actress Mila Kunis ended with a plea for everyone watching Sunday’s ceremony in Los Angeles to do their best to send aid to those in the war-torn country.

“Recent global events have left many of us devastated,” Kunis said on stage as part of the presentation by Reba McIntyre, who performed the Oscar-nominated song “Somehow You Do”, composed by Diane Warren for a film directed by the Colombian Rodrigo García “Four Good Days” (“4 days”).

“Yet when one witnesses the strength and dignity of those facing such devastation, it is impossible not to be moved by their resilience,” Kunis continued. “One cannot help but be amazed by those who find the strength to continue fighting in the midst of unimaginable darkness.”

After these words, McIntyre took the stage dressed in black for her musical number.

Finding the balance between celebrating art while the Russian invasion of Ukraine is taking place has been tricky for the Oscars. Sean Penn had asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — who was an actor before he was a politician — to speak at the ceremony. Some actors arrived at the gala with blue and yellow ribbons, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, in a show of support for their people.

As McIntyre finished the song, a large video screen above the stage asked those present for 30 seconds of silence.

“We would like to ask for a moment of silence to show our support for the people of Ukraine who are currently facing invasion, conflict and prejudice within their own borders,” the screen said. “Although cinema is an important way to express our humanity in times of conflict, the reality is that millions of families in Ukraine do not have food, medical services, clean water and emergency services. Resources are scarce and we, collectively as a global community, can do more.”

The message ended with the following sentence: “We ask you to support Ukraine to the best of your ability. #StandWithUkraine (#SupportAUkraine)”