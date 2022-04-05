a monitor for Mac with the best image quality has to take into account the PPI

When choosing an external monitor for our Mac we have many options. Size, depth, design options… many factors to take into account in order to get the most appropriate monitor for our computer. Let’s add one more one key: the dots per inch of the image.

The right PPIs for retina and non-retina displays

At Bjango.com they have put together an interesting comparative list of the best external displays for our Macs with just one idea in mind, dots per inch. This is a key measure, the Mac is designed to work with a pixel density of about 218 PPI, that of the Studio Display, a monitor with little competition and alternatives. If the screen PPI is higher, the text and interface of the Mac will appear smaller, if it is lower they will appear larger. Notably moving away from 218 PPI means working with really uncomfortable sizes.



The main error caused by pixel density imbalance is that we see a blurred image, without the usual definition.

That is so whenever we are talking about run macOS without display scaling. This is an option that allows us to pass the signal from the screen to a virtual buffer of a different size than the screen that scales this signal to fit. Depending on the pixel density, this scaling can create distortions in the image, such as blurring the image, shimmering effects when scrolling, moiré patterns, and more.



The moiré effect is an interference pattern that is formed when two grids of lines, either straight or curved, are superimposed at a certain angle. Something common in the interfaces and images of computers.

To top it off, screen scaling also disables dithering, which makes gradients jumpier, less progressive. All in all, if we must scale the screen, it is best to choose a monitor that offers us the pixel density for which macOS is designed.





The chart above these lines ranks several common Mac monitors based on their pixel density. As we can see, we have options both in the use of retina and non-retina resolution and we also have clearly marked those monitors that, due to their PPI, can give us errors in display or create artifacts if we decide to scale the macOS signal.

Thus, for the best image quality we should go to the Studio Display, the LG 5K UltraFine, the Dell P2723DE, the Alienware AW3423DW or, if we have it, a Thunderbolt Display, to name a few options. Other alternatives such as the LG UltraFine 32UN880-B, the Samsung M8 or the Dell U2723QE are dangerously far from the recommended PPI for the operating system.

It is true that not all of us will perceive these distortions in the same way, but the truth is that they can be seen with the naked eye and without the need for any enlargement like the ones we find in this article. An important aspect to take into account when choosing the best monitor for our Mac.