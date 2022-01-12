A monkey kidnaps a newborn and drowns him in a well

A baby just over three months old was killed by a monkey, who, after having kidnapped him, threw him into a well making him drown.

The drama happened in Gadhi Kalanjar, a village in Uttar Pradesh, just 34 km south of Delhi. Keshav, the baby’s father, said that Prince was captured at home by the monkey, in the night, while everyone was asleep. Having discovered the empty cradle, the parents and grandparents began the research; but only after a few hours they found the body floating in the well, not far from the house.

Monkeys, which normally move in groups, are a serious problem throughout India, in cities as well as in rural areas; attacks on people, thefts, or the devastation of crops in the countryside are frequent.

The authorities have for some time been trying to launch sterilization campaigns to reduce their number and danger, but without great results.

Last December a gang of monkeys “took revenge” for an attack suffered by a pack of dogs from a village in Maharashtra: the inhabitants say that the “war” ended with the victory of the monkeys, who kidnapped dozens of puppies, and they they abandoned on the roofs of the houses and on the branches of the tallest trees, where they left them to die.