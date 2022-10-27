A monkey said goodbye to his owner: he climbed into the coffin and started kissing it

The primate can be seen giving kisses and caressing the man in the coffin. (Twitter: @Ranzy85)

Peetambaram Rajan, 56, died last Monday after contracting a sudden illness at his home by the forest in Batticaloa, Sri Lanka. But his funeral had a very particular and tender detail: his monkey stroked his face and the goodbye with a kiss.

During his life, he formed a close bond with a wild gray langur, whom he fed fruit and biscuits every day at his home.

In the video, which turned viral, you can see how the deceased’s primate friend took the opportunity to say his last goodbye when relatives took the animal to the funeral. The langur perched on the edge of Rajan’s open coffin and gently caressed her face.

A monkey bid his human friend farewell with pats on the face and kisses at his funeral.

Then the monkey continued with the displays of affection and kissed on the headawakening tenderness not only among those present but also on social networks.

Family members were eventually forced to gently carry the distraught monkey away from the scene, after it tried to grab hold of its friend’s hand to hold on.

The video was posted on social media and touched thousands of animal lovers around the world.

Monkey says goodbye to his human friend at his funeral.

“That man has earned love”, “Respect” and “Very moving” were some of the messages that users shared when watching the moving episode.

The langur is a species of primate and endemic to central-eastern India, where it is considered sacred. It is characterized by being gray or brown in color in which the black face and hands stand out.

One of the most important legends tells that the primate burned his face and tail when setting fire to the city of the demon Ravana, in Sri Lanka. That myth could come from the look of the langur.

