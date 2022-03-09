A Monoclonal Effective Against Respiratory Syncytial Virus – Medicine

(ANSA) – ROME, 04 MAR – The first long-acting monoclonal antibody designed to protect all newborns for the entire season from respiratory syncytial virus (Rsv) proves its effectiveness. To say it is a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.



Nirsevimab (this is the name of the monoclonal, developed by Sanofi and Astrazeneca) achieved the goal of the study by reducing by 74.5% the incidence, compared to placebo, of medical assistance needed for lower respiratory tract infections caused by this virus, such as bronchiolitis and pneumonia.



“The RSV has seen a reappearance following the easing of public health measures since Covid-19 – explains William Muller, researcher who led the work – This demonstrates how much a broad immunization approach is needed to help mitigate the substantial global burden that the RSV imposes on infants, their families and health services.



These exciting data show that nirsevimab has the potential to offer protection to all newborns, which would be a paradigm shift in the approach to this disease. ”The filing of the registration dossiers is expected in the first half of 2022. (ANSA).

