A monstrous PSG humiliates Lille and sends a message!

Zapping Foot National Top 10: the best active Ligue 1 scorers

This Paris-Saint-Germain seems to be a real steamroller. The capital club decided to send a message to all of Europe this Sunday evening on the lawn of LOSC by winning with a more than wide score of seven goals to one. Kylian Mbappé, who made Ligue 1 history, scored a hat-trick, while Neymar Jr scored two. Lionel Messi and Achraf Hakimi also found the net, as did Jonathan Bamba on the Lille side.

The MNM launches Paris at the break, Mbappé record

What could be better than opening the scoring in the eighth second of play? At the kick-off, Paris-Saint-Germain combined perfectly and saw Lionel Messi launch Kylian Mbappé in depth. Number 7 precedes the exit of Léo Jardim, the lobe and enters the history of Ligue 1. The tone is set, in a Pierre Mauroy stadium dumbfounded by what he has just seen. The capital club then, and logically, takes the game on its own even if Lille is quite lively on certain movements. Not enough to worry Gianluigi Donnarumma, who stopped everything in the first period.

Just before the half hour mark, Lionel Messi launches Nuno Mendes into the depths and asks for the one-two. The sevenfold Ballon d’Or is found at the penalty spot and opens his foot perfectly to deceive Léo Jardim. It’s 2-0 for PSG. In the 40th minute of play, Neymar Jr launches Achraf Hakimi in depth, who does not hesitate to go there from his goal. A few minutes later, the Parisian number 10 is found in the area by Lionel Messi and opens his goal counter for this evening.

PSG: Mbappé enters the history of Ligue 1! #FootNational https://t.co/Toz5BQtGNy — Foot National 🏆⚽️🇫🇷 (@footnational) August 21, 2022

Paris too strong, Bamba saves the honor…

As soon as they return from the locker room, the intentions are the same for Christophe Galtier’s men. Paris-Saint-Germain found themselves extremely well and scored a fifth goal in the 52nd minute of play. Achraf Hakimi looked for Kylian Mbappé at the entrance to the area, who let the ball pass between his legs for Neymar Jr. L’Auriverde concludes the action of a coiled right.

On the next action, LOSC finally released their claws and saved their honor. Jonathan Bamba is found in the area by Ismaily and beats Gianluigi Donnarumma in two stages. In the 67th minute of play, Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappé make a long one-two and the last city goes to conclude with the left foot at the near post. At the very end of the match, the French international was once again found by Neymar Jr and offered himself a hat-trick with a powerful strike at the near post. Incredible victory for Paris-Saint-Germain, which sends a message to France and Europe.

League 1 standings